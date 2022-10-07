ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Brooksville Man “Taking Off” After $1M Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Win

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQ72v_0iQCcOSZ00

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that James Martin, 55, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Martin shared that he plans to enjoy a nice, long ride on his motorcycle accompanied by his dog, Baby. “Once the weather clears up, me and Baby are gonna take off!”

In the news: Florida Teen Arrested With Loaded Handgun In School, Claiming Backpack Belonged To Cousin

Martin purchased his winning ticket from Rebel, located at 75 Broad Street in Brooksville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

Comments / 13

Anne Crane
2d ago

and, your dog is "man's best friend"! 👍😊 have a ball ! and only tell your Momma where you're going !!

Reply
9
Juan El Cubano
2d ago

Sucks they post his pic and name, only makes him a target in these crazy times

Reply(1)
7
Irishmen Jenkins
2d ago

new life, New beginning can't blame him enjoy ur good fortune

Reply
7
 

