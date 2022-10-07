Brooksville Man “Taking Off” After $1M Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Win

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Today, the Florida Lottery announced that James Martin, 55, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Martin shared that he plans to enjoy a nice, long ride on his motorcycle accompanied by his dog, Baby. “Once the weather clears up, me and Baby are gonna take off!”

Martin purchased his winning ticket from Rebel, located at 75 Broad Street in Brooksville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

