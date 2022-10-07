Read full article on original website
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Henry Is So Adventurous! See Rare Photos of Their Youngest Child
Motherhood has remained Julia Roberts’ biggest priority since welcoming her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, in 2004. The Oscar winner and her husband, Danny Moder, expanded their family in 2007 with the arrival of their youngest son, Henry. The proud parents have shared rare photos of their little one on social media to mark some of his biggest accomplishments over the years.
Julia Roberts' Net Worth Shows That This Pretty Woman Is More Than Pretty Rich
Julia Roberts' net worth is the result of shattering a glass ceiling in terms of movie salaries. She shot to superstardom when she was just 22 years old thanks to the success of Pretty Woman, and her paychecks and legacy are the result of one thing: Her endless ambition. "I...
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split
Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Jessica Biel Stuns In Plunging Black Gown With Bows With Justin Timberlake At 2022 CHLA Gala
Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake proved they are still one of Hollywood’s hottest couples! The Seventh Heaven actress and her multihyphenate beau arrived to the 2022 CHLA Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday (October 8) looking every inch the glamorous, loved-up movie stars. Rocking a black frock featuring a plunging neckline and an array of bows and fringe puffs, Jessica was the talk of the town. Justin, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in his classic tuxedo.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family, Including Candace Cameron Bure!
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
Popculture
Loretta Lynn's Daughter Peggy Reveals Final Moments With Country Legend Before Death
Loretta Lynn's daughter is speaking about her legendary mother's passing on Oct. 4, sharing a look into the singer's final days. Sharing a conversation with the country icon from the day before her passing, Peggy Lynn revealed her mother's mindset at the time. "Today I kissed my precious mom goodbye....
Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Daughters: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’
Family man! Derek Jeter has embraced his role as a father after welcoming three daughters with wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis). The former New York Yankees player found love with Hannah in 2012, two years before he hung up his baseball cleats and retired. The couple tied in the knot in July 2016 and one […]
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
Gisele Bündchen ‘is done’ with Tom Brady; ‘the kids love him’
It’s all eyes on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady since news broke that there was trouble in paradise. The couple has both hired divorce lawyers for what looks like an imminent split. Sources have been talking to various outlets, sharing insight into how they are feeling. While there...
Loretta Lynn Was a Passionate Home Cook Whose Chicken and Dumplings Dish Was a Family Favorite
The country music icon, who died on Tuesday, was an amateur chef — and even released a cookbook in 2004 Loretta Lynn was a longtime country music icon — but friends and family say she was also legendary in the kitchen. On Tuesday, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer died at age 90 on her beloved Tennessee ranch. Aside from forging a trailblazing path in the country music industry, she was passionate about her time in the kitchen and even released a cookbook of her favorite recipes in 2004. Lynn's ranch, located in Hurricane...
Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ to Play Painkiller-Addicted Singer Tammy Wynette
Jessica Chastain flexed her singing chops and tightened her belt — literally — to play late country singer Tammy Wynette. The Academy Award winner stars opposite Michael Shannon in the Paramount limited series “George & Tammy” based on the tumultuous love story between music duo Wynette and George Jones. Abe Sylvia created the series. Lead star Chastain worked with vocal coach Ron Browning for months to sing like Wynette, calling a live performance in front of hundreds of extras “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”
