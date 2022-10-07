ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Closer Weekly

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Henry Is So Adventurous! See Rare Photos of Their Youngest Child

Motherhood has remained Julia Roberts’ biggest priority since welcoming her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, in 2004. The Oscar winner and her husband, Danny Moder, expanded their family in 2007 with the arrival of their youngest son, Henry. The proud parents have shared rare photos of their little one on social media to mark some of his biggest accomplishments over the years.
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Biel Stuns In Plunging Black Gown With Bows With Justin Timberlake At 2022 CHLA Gala

Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake proved they are still one of Hollywood’s hottest couples! The Seventh Heaven actress and her multihyphenate beau arrived to the 2022 CHLA Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday (October 8) looking every inch the glamorous, loved-up movie stars. Rocking a black frock featuring a plunging neckline and an array of bows and fringe puffs, Jessica was the talk of the town. Justin, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in his classic tuxedo.
People

Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'

The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
People

Loretta Lynn Was a Passionate Home Cook Whose Chicken and Dumplings Dish Was a Family Favorite

The country music icon, who died on Tuesday, was an amateur chef — and even released a cookbook in 2004 Loretta Lynn was a longtime country music icon — but friends and family say she was also legendary in the kitchen. On Tuesday, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer died at age 90 on her beloved Tennessee ranch. Aside from forging a trailblazing path in the country music industry, she was passionate about her time in the kitchen and even released a cookbook of her favorite recipes in 2004. Lynn's ranch, located in Hurricane...
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ to Play Painkiller-Addicted Singer Tammy Wynette

Jessica Chastain flexed her singing chops and tightened her belt — literally — to play late country singer Tammy Wynette. The Academy Award winner stars opposite Michael Shannon in the Paramount limited series “George & Tammy” based on the tumultuous love story between music duo Wynette and George Jones. Abe Sylvia created the series. Lead star Chastain worked with vocal coach Ron Browning for months to sing like Wynette, calling a live performance in front of hundreds of extras “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”
