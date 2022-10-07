3 keys to victory for No. 12 Oregon Ducks against Arizona Wildcats

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks head to Arizona to take on a Wildcats team that turned over the majority of their roster after going 1-23 the past two seasons.

They already have three wins on the young season, and while they haven’t played anyone close to Oregon’s caliber they are a team to keep an eye on as Jedd Fisch works to pull them out of the conference cellar.

However, the Ducks should be able to take care of business and pick up another road victory, although Arizona has disrupted Oregon’s best laid plans in the past.

Former WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura leads a strong passing attack, but there is plenty Oregon can do to avoid suffering a catastrophic loss in the desert, including:

Pound the ball on the ground

Arizona has allowed over 200 rushing yards per game through four contests this season, while their passing defense is top-30 in the country. So for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks the game plan should be fairly simple: hand the ball to their backs and let them do their thing.

Bucky Irving (7.5 YPC) Sean Dollars (6.4) and Noah Whittington (5.3) have all shown plenty of times they have the ability to bust things open in the running game, and running the ball will allow Oregon to control the pace and tempo of the game, while taxing Arizona’s defense and burning some clock.

All that should lead to points on the board, and eventually another Oregon victory.

Make Jayden de Laura work

Oregon fans may not recognize many of the players on Arizona’s roster, but they’ll remember Jayden de Laura from his time in a Washington State uniform.

de Laura is having a solid campaign with the Wildcats, completing a hair under 63% of his passes along with 14 touchdowns. He also already has six interceptions, and has struggled to generate anything with his legs.

For the Ducks, strong performances on the defensive front and from the pass rushers should force de Laura out of his comfort zone – which could lead to a turnover or two.

Arizona has to play a near perfect game if they want to pull off an upset, even at home, and if the Ducks can force the Wildcats offense to make mistakes they’ll have a much easier path to victory.

Play Disciplined Football

Arizona has played spoiler to Oregon in the past, and right now Jedd Fisch’s squad has absolutely nothing to lose. They are hosting a borderline top-ten team with a brand new roster that has already performed better than the last two seasons. A win is historic, while a loss isn’t the worst thing in the world.

So, you can bet the Wildcats are going to play like they have nothing to lose, which means Oregon has to stay disciplined, focused, and cohesive for the entire game.

Penalties, turnovers, miscommunications, etc. are the biggest thing that could realistically down the Ducks in this contest. If Dan Lanning can keep this team from making those kind of mistakes, it should be another tough road victory in the Pac-12 for the Ducks.

