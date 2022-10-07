ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

3 keys to victory for No. 12 Oregon Ducks against Arizona Wildcats

By Andy Patton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLCDO_0iQCc4tI00

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks head to Arizona to take on a Wildcats team that turned over the majority of their roster after going 1-23 the past two seasons.

They already have three wins on the young season, and while they haven’t played anyone close to Oregon’s caliber they are a team to keep an eye on as Jedd Fisch works to pull them out of the conference cellar.

However, the Ducks should be able to take care of business and pick up another road victory, although Arizona has disrupted Oregon’s best laid plans in the past.

Former WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura leads a strong passing attack, but there is plenty Oregon can do to avoid suffering a catastrophic loss in the desert, including:

Pound the ball on the ground

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8TQn_0iQCc4tI00

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Arizona has allowed over 200 rushing yards per game through four contests this season, while their passing defense is top-30 in the country. So for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks the game plan should be fairly simple: hand the ball to their backs and let them do their thing.

Bucky Irving (7.5 YPC) Sean Dollars (6.4) and Noah Whittington (5.3) have all shown plenty of times they have the ability to bust things open in the running game, and running the ball will allow Oregon to control the pace and tempo of the game, while taxing Arizona’s defense and burning some clock.

All that should lead to points on the board, and eventually another Oregon victory.

Make Jayden de Laura work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HA3dd_0iQCc4tI00

Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon fans may not recognize many of the players on Arizona’s roster, but they’ll remember Jayden de Laura from his time in a Washington State uniform.

de Laura is having a solid campaign with the Wildcats, completing a hair under 63% of his passes along with 14 touchdowns. He also already has six interceptions, and has struggled to generate anything with his legs.

For the Ducks, strong performances on the defensive front and from the pass rushers should force de Laura out of his comfort zone – which could lead to a turnover or two.

Arizona has to play a near perfect game if they want to pull off an upset, even at home, and if the Ducks can force the Wildcats offense to make mistakes they’ll have a much easier path to victory.

Play Disciplined Football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPFHX_0iQCc4tI00

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Arizona has played spoiler to Oregon in the past, and right now Jedd Fisch’s squad has absolutely nothing to lose. They are hosting a borderline top-ten team with a brand new roster that has already performed better than the last two seasons. A win is historic, while a loss isn’t the worst thing in the world.

So, you can bet the Wildcats are going to play like they have nothing to lose, which means Oregon has to stay disciplined, focused, and cohesive for the entire game.

Penalties, turnovers, miscommunications, etc. are the biggest thing that could realistically down the Ducks in this contest. If Dan Lanning can keep this team from making those kind of mistakes, it should be another tough road victory in the Pac-12 for the Ducks.

List

Picking the Pac - CollegeWire staff makes their Week 6 selections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ouZx_0iQCc4tI00

Comments / 0

Related
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to No. 12 Oregon

Arizona’s first sellout crowd in more than seven years went home disappointed on Saturday night, as the Wildcats were thumped 49-22 by No. 12 Oregon. “We we didn’t stop them, we turned it over, and that’s usually a recipe for not winning the game,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said afterward.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert

TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 49-22 win over Arizona Wildcats

No. 12 Oregon dominated Arizona, 49-22, Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Bo Nix scored three of seven rushing touchdowns for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12), who led 28-13 at halftime and blew the game open with three straight touchdowns to open the second half. Arizona (3-3, 1-1) allowed 300 rushing...
TUCSON, AZ
buildingthedam.com

JUCO Defensive Back William Lee Decommits From Oregon State

While most attention will be focused on the action on the field today, the Beavers have suffered a loss off the field. This afternoon Defensive Back William Lee announced he had decided to decommit from Oregon State. Lee currently attends Iowa Western Community College, and was expected to join the...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
247Sports

The DuckTerritory War Room: The inside scoop on the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks get back out on the road this weekend when they head to Tucson to take on the upstart Arizona Wildcats in a night game. The Ducks are riding a four-game winning streak and the Wildcats are trying to use a sellout crowd to produce yet another big upset win over the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
Scorebook Live

Oregon Ducks land much-needed offensive line commitment

The Oregon Ducks have finally registered their first offensive line pledge of the 2023 recruiting cycle. After landing Josh Conerly Jr., the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, to close out the 2022 class, many believed it was a sign that Oregon wouldn't miss a beat in the transition from Mario ...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners

Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
TUCSON, AZ
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Arizona Wildcats#American Football#College Football#Wsu#Ypc
KTVB

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Eugene's rat situation is reportedly improving, experts share advice to keep it that way

EUGENE, Ore. -- Pest control experts are reporting a noticeable improvement in the number of rat sightings in Eugene compared to the last couple of years. "This time last year, we were already experiencing a 40% increase in our calls for rodents from that previous year, so as of right now, we are nowhere near that," said Rhonda Shifflet with Bug Zapper Pest Control.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kezi.com

PeaceHealth clinics lift COVID-era visitor restrictions

EUGENE, Ore. -- PeaceHealth has announced that due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and a decreasing number of cases in Lane County, more visitors are once again allowed in PeaceHealth medical centers and clinics. PeaceHealth says that patients were only allowed one visitor at a time, with some exceptions,...
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Owners of Gibson Farms in Lincoln County learn to take advantage of location, while trying to fight off blueberry-eating pigeons

SILETZ — As an island of agriculture in a sea of timber production, the owners of Gibson Farms have learned to take advantage of the operation’s distinctive circumstances. A hook-shaped bend in the Siletz River has blessed the 200-acre farm with a rare stretch of flat, open ground in an otherwise forested, mountainous landscape.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning

EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

Fill your plates and senses with fall Street Faire food and fun

Open air dining is on the menu during the ASUO Street Faire. The gastronomic grazing event brings the University of Oregon community together at the beginning of fall term. Forty new and returning vendors will line East 13th Avenue in the heart of campus, Oct. 12-14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7

On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
VENETA, OR
kezi.com

One dead, one hospitalized after early morning head-on crash on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a head-on crash on Beltline west of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, police said. At about 12:40 a.m., police said they received several calls about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes. That car crashed head-on into another car, police...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after barricade scene in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police said they arrested a Jason Gibson, 56, Saturday morning after a he barricaded himself inside Jackson's Auto Care on the 600 block of West 6th Avenue. Police said at about 10 a.m., the suspect broke inside the building, lit a fire and used used cabinets and...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see

A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
ALBANY, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy