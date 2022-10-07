Read full article on original website
Shoplifters Arrested in Murfreesboro After Vandalizing Merchandise and Resisting Arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 11, 2022) Two shoplifters caused a disturbance inside the Old Fort Walmart, breaking bottles of wine and throwing packages of Halloween Cookies as loss prevention workers tried to detain them on Monday, Oct. 10. The shoplifters also approached Murfreesboro Police Department officers yelling, screaming, and resisting arrest.
wgnsradio.com
Man Hit by Locomotive behind South Church Street Car Dealer on Tuesday in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Murfreesboro Police Department and Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department responded to a man being hit by a double locomotive behind Beaman Chrysler/ Dodge / Jeep / Ram on South Church Street Tuesday morning. The preliminary details show the locomotive engineer sounded the horn continuously once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the CSX train tracks with his head down. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, “The double locomotive had started to slow down and was believed to be traveling around 40 to 50 mph when it struck the man’s left shoulder area, knocking him over. The 24-year-old called 911 himself. He was treated by MFRD and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel and then taken to the hospital for evaluation and further treatment.”
WSMV
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
WSMV
Nurse robbed at gunpoint in parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a couple who allegedly robbed a nurse at gunpoint Monday. Officials said in a tweet that the couple approached the nurse in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center at 4:10 p.m. The man allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded her purse. Police said the female suspect was driving.
WSMV
Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
WSMV
Teen stands in front of moving cars asking for money, arrested for aggressive panhandling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Florentina Rupita, 19, was arrested after reportedly stopping traffic and walking in front of moving vehicles to ask for money. According to an affidavit, Rupita was seen walking across Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South while holding a sign that asked for donations. Rupita had been warned by officers five times before they made the arrest.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Update with Technology, Body Cam's and More
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Technology continues to get better, sometimes by the minute. But, how do law enforcement departments stay up-to-date with the tech world? Simple. Police departments across the nation evolve as new technology is released and as new crimes are committed. In Murfreesboro, police officers were once issued pagers. Now,...
WSMV
Metro Police respond to 3 shootings in 12-hour span
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within 12 hours on Tuesday morning. Police said the first shooting happened at Wallace Road at about 12:30 a.m. A man was shot in the ankle, police said. It was later determined this was an accidental shooting.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
wgnsradio.com
RCFR and TWRA Rescue Owl Trapped in Chicken Coop
Rutherford County, TN —Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) had a unique rescue Monday—an owl was trapped in a net over a chicken coop in the Woods Ridge area of Rutherford County. Firefighters Jerrod Clanton and Kyle Spicer, with guidance from TWRA’s Matt...
WSMV
Man breaks into home, hides under vehicle at Trousdale Co. home
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was caught breaking into a person’s garage and hiding under a vehicle. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the man was running away from law enforcement in the area of Rocky Creek Loop and Misty Lane when he broke into the home.
Driver arrested after fleeing Wilson County traffic stop, leading officers on chase with flat tire
Multiple Wilson County agencies assisted in bringing a low-speed chase to an end Tuesday.
More than a dozen car break-ins reported in Nashville’s Shelby Avenue corridor Sunday
Metro Police say the thieves hit multiple streets between 11th and 19th streets.
WSMV
Car burglars strike another Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another round of car break-ins happened on Sunday, this time in the Salemtown area where Metro Police said over a dozen cars were burglarized. Police said the break-ins happened along Fifth Avenue North from Hume Street to Coffee Street. Just three weeks ago about a half-mile...
Man found with gunshot wound outside hospital in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a hospital in South Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Airport hosts STEAM Festival event Oct. 22
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s Sixth annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 14-23, 2022. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting an Airport STEAM Festival event Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn about what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community.
WSMV
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
Teen charged after passenger ejected from pickup truck following crash
A teen is being charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment after his passenger was seriously injured in a crash Monday night.
carthagecourier.com
Teen motorcycle accident victim
Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
