Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in high-school vandalism guilty on lesser charge
A suspect in the vandalism of Moline High School who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge has been found guilty, and will be sentenced in November. Steven Anderson, who turned 22 on Wednesday, appeared in court Friday with his attorney. He has been released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and may travel to the state of Iowa for employment purposes only, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Scott County candidate forum set
The public is invited to meet Iowa candidates as a group of three local nonprofit organizations hosts two Scott County candidate forums. The first forum will be 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, with local candidates running for Iowa state representative. There will be a social time and attendees can meet candidates, then the forum will be 10:30 a.m.-noon.
ourquadcities.com
Man arrested for QC homicide Sunday
A 28-year-old man faces a charge of murder in connection with a homicide Sunday in Rock Island. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a Sunday night release.
ourquadcities.com
Body found in storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Learn about clinical trials at free Gilda’s Club workshop
Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop entitled “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Ave.,, Suite 200, Davenport. Dr. Jad El Masri,...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport residents asked to complete community survey
The City of Davenport has opened a community survey for all residents, seeking input on everything from parks and streets to police and fire services. According to a release, results from the survey will be used to measure the community’s level of. satisfaction with quality of life issues and...
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
ourquadcities.com
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
ourquadcities.com
High school sets hunger drive events
The Bettendorf High School Student Council has begun the 36th Annual Student Hunger Drive. This is a six-week local competition between area high schools to raise as much monetary and. non-perishable donations as possible. Donations go directly back into our community and serve Quad City students and families. To raise...
ourquadcities.com
Red Cross sets training for volunteers to help with hurricane destruction
American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are focused on reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Dead Poets Espresso | Moline Centre
Charles Lahl was in the studio to talk about how his cozy little coffee shop is perfect to sit, sip, and slow down a little.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Crash results in log spill Friday afternoon
A woody mess spilled onto the street about 4:45 p.m. Friday in a crash between an SUV and a truck hauling a load of logs at the intersection of Elmwood and Boies avenues, Davenport. The truck ended up on its side, with the driver momentarily trapped inside. Davenport firefighters helped...
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 6
See the highlights from Iowa City West vs. Bettendorf in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Indigenous Peoples Day observed Monday
Indigenous Peoples Day will be observed from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday at Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Parking is available along the street or the parking lot southwest of the Carriage House. Prayer and ceremony will be featured, along with a discussion of “What is Indigenous Peoples Day?” For...
ourquadcities.com
QCSO one of 30 orchestras to highlight women composers
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) is one of 30 orchestras nationwide that’s part of the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program. The unprecedented national consortium ensures that new works by women composers, each commissioned by the League, will be infused in orchestra...
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: Geneseo play lovingly recalls glory of radio days
There’s a lot more to producing a live radio play than having actors holding scripts, standing and playing their parts in front of a microphone. That is for darn sure, if you have been lucky enough to see the thoroughly entertaining “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” which will end its Richmond Hill Players run on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Barn Theater in Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo.
ourquadcities.com
Hawks’ Eye: Experts predict Iowa at Illinois
Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game. Blake Hornstein (4-1): Let’s face it: Illinois is pretty good, and I would say better than Iowa. Kirk Ferentz’s former protégé Bret Bielema has built a Hawkeye-esque defense with an offense...
ourquadcities.com
Beck/Woods offer inspiration for new movie theater
Local 4 News has exclusive comments from filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who are opening a new downtown Davenport movie theater — The Last Picture House — at 2nd and Iowa streets, next to Half Nelson restaurant and across Iowa Street from Bechtel Park. Beck, 37, and...
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Sterling 56, Rock Island 19
See the highlights from Rock Island vs. Sterling in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Comments / 0