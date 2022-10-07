ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

3-D mural enlivens West End

The West End District in Red Wing is about to get a little more vibrant. A new mural is in the works in the West End District on the wall next to SO Discounts and the east end of the newly formed Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center. Local...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Keith Wilkinson

Keith Wilkinson, age, 96, died September 27, 2022, in Mesa. Arizona. Keith was born in Madelia, Minnesota on July 17, 1926, to Earl and Goldie Wilkinson. He attended school in Truman, Minnesota graduating in 1944. He enlisted in the Navy and served in Okinawa in World War II. On August 7, 1948, he was united in marriage to Jean Routh. After his discharge he enrolled in Mankato State University graduating in 1949, with a Bachelor of Science degree. He later obtained his Masters of Education.
mprnews.org

Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.

Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Thank you, Jimmy: Winger manager for decades retires

James, Jim, Jimmy or Mr. Chalmers. However you address him, everyone knows who he is. The long-time equipment manager of the Red Wing football team had his last game on Friday, Sept. 23. In front of a homecoming crowd, Red Wing honored Chalmers before the game with a previously used Winger football jersey. A white, No. 22 jersey. It was signed by all of the 2022 football players.
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Church mouse: Once again on the rails

I took the train to Chicago. Well, one stop before downtown actually. It was on time, a little early even. But it seems the schedule has officially changed to run part of an hour later. Works for me. My husband sat on the outside bench with me for a few...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

David Bollenbeck

Nov. 9, 1965 - Oct. 5, 2022. RED WING, Minn. - David Bollenbeck, 56, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 5, in his home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Burial will be in Dawn Valley Cemetery in Bloomington, Minn.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Mike Wilson column: Serious thought needed before voting

Are you ready? It’s time to give serious thought to who will represent us over the next term. There are four City Council seats, three School Board seats, Goodhue County sheriff and a state representative from District 20-A to be decided. These elections are critical to Red Wing’s future....
KARE 11

Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts

MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
Kat Kountry 105

Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People

You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Monday is a #Top10WxDay, but big changes arrive midweek

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you haven't yet gotten out to see the fall colors, the next couple of days will provide perfect weather for it. Monday, in particular, will be a #Top10WxDay!A warming trend will bring temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average to start the work week. That means a high of 70 on Monday. Mild temperatures, a lot of sunshine and a slight breeze will make it a #Top10WxDay. Expect a high around 78 on Tuesday in the metro, with southwestern Minnesota likely reaching the 80s.We're in for a big change midweek, though, when showers, thunder and wind will cool things down. That will likely happen Tuesday night and Wednesday.On Thursday, highs will plummet, with the Twin Cities topping out at 48 -- a full 30 degrees cooler than the high on Tuesday. Flurries are also possible on Thursday, along with other nuisance-type precipitation.
