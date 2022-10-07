MINNEAPOLIS -- If you haven't yet gotten out to see the fall colors, the next couple of days will provide perfect weather for it. Monday, in particular, will be a #Top10WxDay!A warming trend will bring temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average to start the work week. That means a high of 70 on Monday. Mild temperatures, a lot of sunshine and a slight breeze will make it a #Top10WxDay. Expect a high around 78 on Tuesday in the metro, with southwestern Minnesota likely reaching the 80s.We're in for a big change midweek, though, when showers, thunder and wind will cool things down. That will likely happen Tuesday night and Wednesday.On Thursday, highs will plummet, with the Twin Cities topping out at 48 -- a full 30 degrees cooler than the high on Tuesday. Flurries are also possible on Thursday, along with other nuisance-type precipitation.

