Lancaster County, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wach.com

Columbia Police searching for deadly shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department need your help identifying a deadly shooting suspect. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man at 100 Ripplemeyer Drive on Aug. 23. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
COLUMBIA, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
cn2.com

Lancaster Police Investigating Homicide From Thursday Night

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department says its investigating a homicide that took place Thursday, October 6th around 9 PM. Police were called to Cedar Street for a person being shot outside of a home. When officers arrived officials say they found a black adult male...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police searching for missing woman in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Richland County deputies recover missing children

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports that both children have been found and returned safely. 11-year-old Kobe Jackson was missing from Wynette Way and 12-year-old Rodrigo Nunez was missing from Fore Avenue. Both children went missing early Saturday morning, The two missing children are...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Lancaster Police#Ems
WSOC Charlotte

Concord police investigating fatal shooting at bus stop

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a bus stop. Police said just before 5 p.m., they responded to International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW after receiving reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, witnesses told police...
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CONCORD, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Arrest Made in York County Double Homicide

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Gastonia man has been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in York County. Detectives say 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner was taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Thursday in Gastonia. Bumgardner is accused of killing Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, on Saddle Ridge Road on September 27. The victims were found dead in the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Inmate Dies While In Custody

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials say that Jordan Moses died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. This morning, around 5 a.m., staff at the Gaston County Jail found Moses unresponsive and began to perform CPR on him. Medical and fire department personnel took Moses to CaroMont Regional Medical...
abccolumbia.com

York County deputies arrest man suspected in double murder

York Co., SC (WOLO) — The York County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Gaston County Police, Gastonia Police a man suspected in a double homicide. According to authorities, 45 year old Paul Eugene Bumgardner was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was located at a home in Gastonia around 8 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, SC

