WBTV
Lancaster County suspect accused of shooting, killing man arrested, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of shooting and killing a person in Lancaster County earlier this week has been arrested, police said. According to the Lancaster Police Department, 55-year-old David Lunn was found dead outside a home on Cedar Street in Lancaster on Thursday night around 9 p.m.
19-year-old hit, killed by bus on crosswalk in Uptown; driver charged, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old died after she was hit by a bus in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The bus driver was charged in connection to the crash. Investigators said around 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Cedar Street at West Fourth Street where...
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
wach.com
Columbia Police searching for deadly shooting suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department need your help identifying a deadly shooting suspect. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man at 100 Ripplemeyer Drive on Aug. 23. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
cn2.com
Lancaster Police Investigating Homicide From Thursday Night
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department says its investigating a homicide that took place Thursday, October 6th around 9 PM. Police were called to Cedar Street for a person being shot outside of a home. When officers arrived officials say they found a black adult male...
WBTV
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
WIS-TV
Police searching for missing woman in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...
wach.com
Richland County deputies recover missing children
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports that both children have been found and returned safely. 11-year-old Kobe Jackson was missing from Wynette Way and 12-year-old Rodrigo Nunez was missing from Fore Avenue. Both children went missing early Saturday morning, The two missing children are...
1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Police roped off a Kia Soul parked in the drive-thru Sunday at a south Charlotte McDonald’s during a shooting investigation near Starmont Drive and South Boulevard. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson was at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and could see the entrances to the McDonald’s...
Concord police investigating fatal shooting at bus stop
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a bus stop. Police said just before 5 p.m., they responded to International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW after receiving reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, witnesses told police...
1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.
WBTV
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
WBTV
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A widely shared social media post claiming that a shopping cart found zip-tied to a car in a grocery store parking lot in China Grove was related to human trafficking or kidnapping is now being debunked by police. According to a press release from China...
wach.com
$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
WMBF
Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.
35-year-old woman reported missing in Chesterfield County, deputies say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 35-year-old woman who has been reported missing. Family members told deputies that they last spoke with Brittney Funderburk at her home on Highway 207 just before noon on Sept. 19. Funderburk is described as 5...
wccbcharlotte.com
Arrest Made in York County Double Homicide
FORT MILL, S.C. — A Gastonia man has been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in York County. Detectives say 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner was taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Thursday in Gastonia. Bumgardner is accused of killing Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, on Saddle Ridge Road on September 27. The victims were found dead in the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
Man found shot to death outside Lancaster home, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot dead outside of a home in Lancaster Thursday night, according to the Lancaster Police Department. Police said officers were called to a home on Cedar Street around 9 p.m. on October 6. Officers said they found a man lying on the ground with a […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Inmate Dies While In Custody
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials say that Jordan Moses died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. This morning, around 5 a.m., staff at the Gaston County Jail found Moses unresponsive and began to perform CPR on him. Medical and fire department personnel took Moses to CaroMont Regional Medical...
abccolumbia.com
York County deputies arrest man suspected in double murder
York Co., SC (WOLO) — The York County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Gaston County Police, Gastonia Police a man suspected in a double homicide. According to authorities, 45 year old Paul Eugene Bumgardner was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was located at a home in Gastonia around 8 p.m.
