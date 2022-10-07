Read full article on original website
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
Amazon Sets Holiday Hiring Target
Amazon said Thursday it aims to hire 150,000 workers as it prepares for the peak holiday shipping season that kicks off with its new Prime Day 2.0 sale next week. That’s on par with last year’s peak-season plan and a bump from the 100,000 it recruited for the 2020 holidays. The U.S. positions include picking, packing, sorting and shipping for full-time, part-time and seasonal work. The e-commerce company said California, Texas, Utah, Washington, Tennessee, Idaho and Illinois are among the states with the largest number of open job requisitions. The company is hoping to entice applicants with pay that averages above $19...
US Foods Launches the Most Advanced E-commerce Application in the Food Service Distribution Industry
ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the beginning of the national roll-out of MOXē (Making Operator Xperiences Easy), the food service distribution industry’s most advanced and the only all-in-one e-commerce application that can be used across desktop, tablet and mobile devices anywhere, anytime. MOXē is a personalized one-stop shop where operators can find the right products from a selection of more than 400,000 items, manage orders and track deliveries in one application. This new application builds on the company’s long track record of bringing food service operators innovative technology solutions that help them save time and money and more efficiently manage their business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221008005009/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
equalocean.com
Robotic Company Moorebot Raises Tens of Mns of CNY from Funding Round
Moorebot (Chinese: 小墨智能), an innovative technology company, focuses on developing robotic devices. It recently completed a funding round worth tens of millions of CNY, led by Hongtai Capital. Moorebot will use the capital for R&D investment, marketing and expanding its customer base. The business strategy of...
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022
Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
Stimulus Updates To Know for Fall 2022
During the past few years, millions of Americans have received stimulus checks to help with the economic downturn due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with prices rising on everything from eggs to gas, and about six million unemployed workers in the United States, people are wondering if any sort of stimulus plan is in the works to help them stay afloat.
6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday
Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday. Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from September 20. The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK Government...
U.K.・
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Amazon To Hire 1,000 People in The Triangle
The local jobs are among the 150,000 positions that Amazon is hoping to fill, as part of efforts to prepare for the holiday season.
I’m a bargain hunter – I found a $224 item at Walmart for only $54, how to find hidden items on clearance
CONSUMERS can find major discounts on Walmart’s clearance items with a simple trick as this one shopper used. Generally speaking, shopping in clearance is one of the best ways to save money at retailers. Taking advantage of this at Walmart can save as much as 90%. But there is...
Jalopnik
Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers
Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies
The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
cxmtoday.com
Shift Paradigm to Acquire Ergo
Shift Paradigm is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Ergo, a world-class email marketing company based in New York City. Through this deepening of email and customer journey experience, Shift Paradigm will pursue its vision of accelerating value creation through digital transformations that shift how companies grow and engage with customers.
spendmatters.com
Fresh food supply chain: Special procurement challenges require special approach
Food is a universal commodity, and most people take the fresh food supply chain for granted. Shoppers walk into a favorite grocery store, never thinking about how that produce made the trip from field to grocery cart. In reality, the fresh food supply chain is vastly complex. Anything that's perishable comes with a ticking clock the minute the supply chain starts.
