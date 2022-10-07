ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

KMPH.com

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park

VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis City Council Candidate

Eight Clovis City Council candidates were present for their opportunity to publicly answer questions on their behalf. Of course, their answers stemmed from their own opinions on how they believed they can best represent the City of Clovis. Candidates Matt Basgall, Drew Bessinger, Kyle Chaney, Des Haus, Joseph Hebert, Diane...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
FRESNO, CA
High School Football PRO

Fowler, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chowchilla Union High School football team will have a game with Fowler High School on October 07, 2022, 19:30:00.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
thesungazette.com

Man killed in Woodville shooting

According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
WOODVILLE, CA

