Fresno’s Central Valley Woman’s Stand Up event Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 8th annual Central Valley Woman’s Stand Up is taking place Monday, October 10 honoring all the women who have served in the Military. This one-of-a-kind event is open to any woman who has served or is serving. It is a free event and includes forums on wellness, mental health, and […]
Fresno State student recognized with one of highest academic honors in state
Fresno State graduate student Samantha Navarro says growing up, college was never in the cards. A guidance counselor at her high school changed the game and encouraged her to pursue higher education.
15-year-old Hoover High School student hit by car remains hospitalized
A Hoover High student remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car in front of the school.
Fresno police stressing severity of fake threats towards schools
As police work to keep Fresno off of a growing list of cities associated with school shootings, they're stressing the dangers of fake threats.
Coalinga High School Student wins new car thanks to Big Fresno Fair's 4.0 and Above Program
This is the 11th year of the recognition of some of the best and brightest eighth through 12th grade students throughout Fresno County schools who maintain straight-A's.
Fresno State, Clovis Community College instructor killed in crash near Sanger
A cyclist killed in a crash near Sanger on Sunday is being remembered as a dedicated instructor at both Fresno State and Clovis Community College.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park
VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
In two day span, pair of Valley school districts haul multi-million-dollar donations
Fresno County’s two largest school districts were surprised with millions of dollars in donations this week to their charitable foundations. Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson shared the news this week that MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, donated $20 million to the district. “I’m...
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
Police ID victim in fatal shooting near hamburger stand in west central Fresno
Police have identified the victim who was shot to death in front of a west central Fresno hamburger stand Thursday.
Fresno County deputies surprise 5th grader with new clothes
Eyleen Biterbo received a bag full of clothing and other gifts when deputies made a special delivery Friday to Caruthers Elementary School.
Public speaks in favor of Visalia pool, council pushing planning to parks & rec
VISALIA – The long debated prospect of a Visalia aquatic center got perhaps its last push from Councilmember Greg Collins. Though this time community members spoke out to show their support for funding it. At the Oct. 3 meeting, council did not outright deny Collins’ request to add the...
Clovis City Council Candidate
Eight Clovis City Council candidates were present for their opportunity to publicly answer questions on their behalf. Of course, their answers stemmed from their own opinions on how they believed they can best represent the City of Clovis. Candidates Matt Basgall, Drew Bessinger, Kyle Chaney, Des Haus, Joseph Hebert, Diane...
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
Dine and Dish: MEGA Texas Barbeque in central Fresno
Some folks filling up at the ARCO station at Fresno and McKinley don't know a BBQ joint is inside because you won't find any signage outside.
As Horn Photo's owners retire, northwest Fresno shop transitions into employee-owned business
After three decades in business, the owners of Horn Photo in northeast Fresno are gearing up for retirement, but they say they are leaving the company in capable hands.
Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
Fowler, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Man killed in Woodville shooting
According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
