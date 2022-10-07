VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.

