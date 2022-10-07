ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delran, NJ

$47M in financing secured for Thor Equities Group’s Linden warehouse facility

JLL Capital Markets on Friday said it arranged $47 million in acquisition financing for the 330,000-square-foot property located at 153 Linden St. in Passaic. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Thor Equities Group, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through Tremont Realty Capital. Located at 153 Linden St., the...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022

Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
UNION, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster

Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
City
Delran, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original

Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania

- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
camdencounty.com

Fall Events and Festivals

Camden County is busy this fall with great town events and fall festivals. Check out this list below and plan out a wonderful fall season for you and your family. Saturday, October 8th (10 am – 4 pm) Clements Bridge Rd., Barrington, NJ 08007. Bellmawr. The Bellmawr Fall Festival.
CAMDEN, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Artisan market returns to Washington Crossing Historic Park

Area residents looking for one-of-a-kind artisan gifts for themselves or others can check out McConkey’s Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Washington Crossing Historic Park (Pa.). McConkey’s Market attracts thousands of attendees to its eclectic mix of vendors who sell artisan crafts, up-cycled items, handmade...
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA
aroundambler.com

Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler

As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
AMBLER, PA
newtownpress.com

CALLING ALL MARINES

DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

