Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
$47M in financing secured for Thor Equities Group’s Linden warehouse facility
JLL Capital Markets on Friday said it arranged $47 million in acquisition financing for the 330,000-square-foot property located at 153 Linden St. in Passaic. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Thor Equities Group, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through Tremont Realty Capital. Located at 153 Linden St., the...
Disturbing Trend Continues – 2 More Businesses Close In Atlantic City
The post COVID-19 pandemic trend continues to hit hard as two more long-time Atlantic City businesses have closed. Santori’s Produce Outlet was located at 520 North Albany Avenue in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic. City, New New Jersey. Santori’s has been an Atlantic City fixture for more than...
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster
Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original
Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
Sweet! World-famous Sugar Factory expanding to Cherry Hill, NJ
Insert heart-face emoji! That Cherry Hill Sugar Factory is really coming together!. "Sugar (doo doo doo doo dah dah), ahhhh, honey honey (doo doo doo doo dah dah)..." Sugar Factory offers confectionary satisfaction on too many levels to count!. Its stores and restaurant have reached global fame, making them quite...
Bala Cynwyd Restaurant Named Craig LaBan 2022 Top Ten, Its Debut on the Critic’s Best-of List
Food critic Craig LaBan's No. 3 pick of 2022's best restaurants features a unique and stunning view of Phila. A Bala Cynwyd restaurant that hasn’t yet reached the one-year anniversary of its opening has caught the exacting eye (and palate) of Philadelphia Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. In his...
PhillyBite
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
IN THIS ARTICLE
camdencounty.com
Fall Events and Festivals
Camden County is busy this fall with great town events and fall festivals. Check out this list below and plan out a wonderful fall season for you and your family. Saturday, October 8th (10 am – 4 pm) Clements Bridge Rd., Barrington, NJ 08007. Bellmawr. The Bellmawr Fall Festival.
buckscountyherald.com
Artisan market returns to Washington Crossing Historic Park
Area residents looking for one-of-a-kind artisan gifts for themselves or others can check out McConkey’s Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Washington Crossing Historic Park (Pa.). McConkey’s Market attracts thousands of attendees to its eclectic mix of vendors who sell artisan crafts, up-cycled items, handmade...
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aroundambler.com
Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler
As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
The One Question You Should Always Ask Yourself Before Resigning from Any Job
Have you been ready for a while now to call it quits at your current job? Before rushing into anything, make sure you are looking at all the angles. Guest columnist for the Philadelphia Business Journal Stan Silverman formulated one key question everyone should ask before resigning: “Should I work somewhere else, start my own business or retire?”
This Bucks County Assisted Living Complex Is Almost Complete After Ongoing Updates
An assisted living complex in Bucks County is almost complete, the most recent place for residents to move into this year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the updates for the Bucks County Courier Times. The former site of the Mill Run retirement center, located in Bristol Borough, is being converted...
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
newtownpress.com
CALLING ALL MARINES
DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
Certain Beaches In New Jersey Are Now Closed, Here’s What We Know
Hurricane Ian came and went, and left a trail of destruction in its path. Florida, of course, was absolutely devastated by the storm with millions out of power, and many unable to get food and water in a timely manner. There are a few ways to help, making a donation...
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
Phillymag.com
Tribute Bands Are Having a Moment and New Hope Is at the Center of it All
The Bucks County river town has become the heart of a thriving regional scene. Here’s why these acts — and we — keep holding on. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. This is...
Comments / 0