tigermedianet.com
Fall musical features fun and family in Promises, Promises
FHSU’s Music and Theatre Department will host this year’s musical, Promises, Promises, in Felton-Start Theatre in Malloy Hall this weekend. The Tony-winning musical (music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David and a book by Neil Simon) was based on The Apartment, a 1960s movie by Billy Wilder and I. A. L. Diamond.
Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend
D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
tigermedianet.com
Women’s basketball second in preseason polls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women’s Basketball was picked second in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls, released on Tuesday (Oct. 11) at MIAA Basketball Media Day. Missouri Southern, which shared the MIAA regular season title with Fort Hays State last year, was picked first in both polls.
Son bullied, Great Bend mom wants cell phones removed from school
Hours after a story on Great Bend Post was released depicting cyber bullying that was reported at Hoisington Middle School, a mother of a student at Great Bend High School came forward and said, “there’s a lot going on, and this is just the tip of the iceberg because so many parents have a story.”
tigermedianet.com
Ichabods spoil Tiger Homecoming
Fort Hays State fell by a score of 45-14 to Washburn on Saturday (Oct. 8) in the annual Homecoming game at Lewis Field Stadium. The Ichabods improved to 4-2 overall, while FHSU moved to 1-5. Washburn seized momentum early in the game with a 44-yard touchdown pass followed shortly after by a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. The Ichabods led 14-0 after the first quarter. They added a one-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-0. The Tigers finally snapped the scoring run whenJack Dawson ran the ball in from six yards out at 7:20 in the second quarter. Washburn went on to add a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to lead 24-7 at the break.
tigermedianet.com
Tigers draw with Hillcats
Fort Hays State played to a 1-1 draw with Rogers State on Sunday (Oct. 9). Both teams scored in the first half and neither were able to find a game winner in the second half. FHSU moved to 8-0-6, 3-0-4 MIAA and RSU to 4-4-6, 1-2-4 MIAA. The Hillcats struck...
News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
Charcuterie, catering business Grater Whey opens storefront in Hays
Catering company Grater Whey has opened a new storefront and kitchen at 3005 Hall in Hays. Krystan Stinemetz, 38, owner, started the business out of her home in 2020. She specializes in charcuterie boards, platters and grazing tables. The charcuterie boards start at about $35 and increase in cost depending...
Ellis teen ejected, seriously injured in Trego County rollover
An Ellis teen was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center following a rollover crash that happened Monday evening in rural Trego County.
Barton County tax sale is Tuesday, view the property list here
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, several properties in Barton County will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The 2022 tax sale will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Great Bend Events Center on 10th Street. The Barton County Treasurer’s Office sent tax delinquent notices to 172 homes or...
WIBW
15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
