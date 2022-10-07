ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
tigermedianet.com

Fall musical features fun and family in Promises, Promises

FHSU’s Music and Theatre Department will host this year’s musical, Promises, Promises, in Felton-Start Theatre in Malloy Hall this weekend. The Tony-winning musical (music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David and a book by Neil Simon) was based on The Apartment, a 1960s movie by Billy Wilder and I. A. L. Diamond.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend

D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
GREAT BEND, KS
tigermedianet.com

Women’s basketball second in preseason polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women’s Basketball was picked second in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls, released on Tuesday (Oct. 11) at MIAA Basketball Media Day. Missouri Southern, which shared the MIAA regular season title with Fort Hays State last year, was picked first in both polls.
HAYS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays, KS
Education
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Government
Hays, KS
Government
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
tigermedianet.com

Ichabods spoil Tiger Homecoming

Fort Hays State fell by a score of 45-14 to Washburn on Saturday (Oct. 8) in the annual Homecoming game at Lewis Field Stadium. The Ichabods improved to 4-2 overall, while FHSU moved to 1-5. Washburn seized momentum early in the game with a 44-yard touchdown pass followed shortly after by a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. The Ichabods led 14-0 after the first quarter. They added a one-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-0. The Tigers finally snapped the scoring run whenJack Dawson ran the ball in from six yards out at 7:20 in the second quarter. Washburn went on to add a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to lead 24-7 at the break.
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Tigers draw with Hillcats

Fort Hays State played to a 1-1 draw with Rogers State on Sunday (Oct. 9). Both teams scored in the first half and neither were able to find a game winner in the second half. FHSU moved to 8-0-6, 3-0-4 MIAA and RSU to 4-4-6, 1-2-4 MIAA. The Hillcats struck...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising

The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Charcuterie, catering business Grater Whey opens storefront in Hays

Catering company Grater Whey has opened a new storefront and kitchen at 3005 Hall in Hays. Krystan Stinemetz, 38, owner, started the business out of her home in 2020. She specializes in charcuterie boards, platters and grazing tables. The charcuterie boards start at about $35 and increase in cost depending...
HAYS, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
WIBW

15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas

TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
SALINA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy