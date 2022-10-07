Read full article on original website
Women’s basketball second in preseason polls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women’s Basketball was picked second in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls, released on Tuesday (Oct. 11) at MIAA Basketball Media Day. Missouri Southern, which shared the MIAA regular season title with Fort Hays State last year, was picked first in both polls.
PHOTOS: WSOC draws again on Sunday
Photos from FHSU women’s soccer’s draw against Rogers State on Sunday afternoon in Hays. FHSU WSOC is now 8-0-6 on the season.
College of Education hosting memorial 5K race on Saturday
Since her passing in December, Fort Hays student Serena Blaske continues to be remembered by many as someone who was friendly to everyone and always willing to help. Along with being a student in the teacher education program, she was a manager for the football team and lifeguard at the Tiger Fitness Center. She was also a track and field athlete during her time at Pratt Community College. To honor her, the College of Education is hosting Serena’s Sunflower 5K this Saturday.
Ichabods spoil Tiger Homecoming
Fort Hays State fell by a score of 45-14 to Washburn on Saturday (Oct. 8) in the annual Homecoming game at Lewis Field Stadium. The Ichabods improved to 4-2 overall, while FHSU moved to 1-5. Washburn seized momentum early in the game with a 44-yard touchdown pass followed shortly after by a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. The Ichabods led 14-0 after the first quarter. They added a one-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-0. The Tigers finally snapped the scoring run whenJack Dawson ran the ball in from six yards out at 7:20 in the second quarter. Washburn went on to add a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to lead 24-7 at the break.
Tigers draw with Hillcats
Fort Hays State played to a 1-1 draw with Rogers State on Sunday (Oct. 9). Both teams scored in the first half and neither were able to find a game winner in the second half. FHSU moved to 8-0-6, 3-0-4 MIAA and RSU to 4-4-6, 1-2-4 MIAA. The Hillcats struck...
Fall musical features fun and family in Promises, Promises
FHSU’s Music and Theatre Department will host this year’s musical, Promises, Promises, in Felton-Start Theatre in Malloy Hall this weekend. The Tony-winning musical (music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David and a book by Neil Simon) was based on The Apartment, a 1960s movie by Billy Wilder and I. A. L. Diamond.
