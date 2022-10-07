Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the babyLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
5 Things You Need to Know About ‘Oktoberfest On The Line’ in Texarkana
Get ready for a fun celebration in downtown Texarkana as we celebrate our Oktoberfest in a unique way as only Texarkana can celebrate. It's the first ever 'Oktoberfest On The Line' on Saturday, October 15. The weather should be perfect for all the family fun starting at 11 AM. What...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
Smell Twice as Nice with Buff City Soaps Now Open in Texarkana
Great news Texarkana! Buff City Soap is now open next door to Target in the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center. Buff City Soap in Texarkana is having its Grand Opening this weekend and Buff City is giving away one free bar of soap per month to the first 50 people through the door for a year. This offer is good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, customers get 20 percent off their total purchase, or 30 percent off if they spend $100 or more. Laundry soaps are 50 percent off and include BOGO Buy One Get One.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana
The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
Downtown Texarkana Bike Tours This Fall Include a Creepy Fun Tour
Temperatures are finally starting to cool down. Here's a great way to enjoy those temperatures and have a creepy good time in downtown Texarkana. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System have teamed up again for the bicycle tours downtown this fall. There will be three...
Casa Texarkana ’90’s Party’ October 15 In Texarkana
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a "90's Party" on October 15 in Texarkana. The "90's Party" will be on Saturday, October 15 at Northridge Country Club the party kicks off at 6:30 PM. This is what CASA had to say about their big fundraiser:. Join...
IN THIS ARTICLE
magnoliareporter.com
Wrecks in Miller County kill two drivers
Separate motor vehicle accidents in Miller County on Saturday and Sunday killed two drivers and injured two other people. The most recent happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Arkansas 160 in Doddridge. Garon C. Dupree, 20, of Bivins, TX was driving a 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado east on the highway. The truck left the roadway and struck a building.
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
‘An Evening With The Phantom’ At The 1923 Banana Club In Texarkana
Texarkana's most unique night spot the 1923 Banana Club will have a very spooky show for you, "An Evening With The Phantom". Here is what the 1923 Banana Club had to say about this great show:. An Evening With The Phantom" is a Live Play and Dinner Show. This is...
Here’s What’s Happening at Spring Lake Park in October
Oct. 13 - The Lost City. The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will host the Spring Lake Park Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event includes free games, costume contests, candy, and the movie Hocus Pocus. Saturday, Oct. 22. Want a great bargain? Get ready for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week
TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
swark.today
Watch: Prescott Fall Festival brings a community together
The Fall Festival in Prescott today brought tons of food, fun, games, entertainment, shopping, and fellowship for the whole community. Watch the news segment below to see all the best of the Fall Festival.
KSLA
Historic Jamison Building awarded grant for renovations
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Another building in Texarkana is up for renovations. Built in 1930, the Jamison Building is a Texas Historic Landmark in downtown. At one time, the building served as the location for several Black professionals in the area. Over the past 30 years, no one has occupied the building, leaving it in need of repair.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
Temple Memorial Cornhole Tournament Sunday In Texarkana
The Temple Memorial Peadtric Center will hold its first-ever corn hole tournament on October 9th in downtown Texarkana. Are you ready for some great cornhole action with your chance to win $1000 and help out a great cause? Temple is hosting their 3rd Annual Corn hole Tournament with fun for the whole family.
The ‘Walk To End Alzheimer’s’ October 15 In Texarkana
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday, October 15th at Spring Lake Park located at 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana, Texas. This walk is held in communities throughout the country. This will be the second year for the walk to take place in Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department said about the upcoming walk:
KTBS
Texarkana doctor urges people to prepare for flu season
TEXARKANA, Texas - Health leaders say the flu season in the U.S. could be especially rough this year. After two years of less activity, a Texarkana doctor says cases of the flu and COVID-19 could be on the rise. Texarkana Emergency Center Dr. Matt Young says there's not enough cases...
Perfect Weather for Texarkana’s National Night Out This Tuesday, Oct 4
Your Texarkana Police Departments have posted the neighborhoods that have signed up to have block parties this Tuesday for National Night Out, and the weather should be perfect. National Night Out is Tuesday evening, October 4, 2022, and your Texarkana-area Police Departments have posted where they plan to join in...
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0