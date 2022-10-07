CHICAGO, Ill. – DePaul women's soccer lost to the Butler Bulldogs 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Wish Field. The two teams went back and forth for the majority of the first 45 minutes until Butler scored with three minutes left in the half. Sophomore forward Katie Godden responded with an equalizer in the second half to tie the game. In the end, a penalty kick awarded to the Bulldogs in the 66th minute gave the visitors the opportunity to push past the Blue Demons.

