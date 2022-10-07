ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler’s Penalty Kick Goal Pushes Bulldogs Past Blue Demons

CHICAGO, Ill. – DePaul women's soccer lost to the Butler Bulldogs 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Wish Field. The two teams went back and forth for the majority of the first 45 minutes until Butler scored with three minutes left in the half. Sophomore forward Katie Godden responded with an equalizer in the second half to tie the game. In the end, a penalty kick awarded to the Bulldogs in the 66th minute gave the visitors the opportunity to push past the Blue Demons.
Xavier Invitational Up Next for DePaul Golf

CHICAGO – DePaul begins its third competition of the fall slate at the Xavier Invitational, Oct. 10-11. The Blue Demons will play three rounds at TPC Riverbend in Maineville, Ohio with 27 holes apiece on Monday and Tuesday. The course features a Par 72 across 7,180 yards. Live results for the two-day invitational are available ongolfstat.com.
Blue Demons and Hoyas Fight to Draw

CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer (3-3-5) battled to their second straight draw in conference play against Georgetown (4-4-3) in a Saturday afternoon matchup at Wish Field. The 1-1 tie is the fifth draw for the Blue Demons in the 2022 season. The Blue Demons struck first, scoring their first goal...
Blue Demons Drop to UCF at Redbird Invitational

NORMAL, Ill. – Junior Shourya Verma Jona Gitschel competed against Emilio Sanchez and Quinn Snyder from the University of Central Florida on day two of the Redbird Invitational hosted by Illinois State. The Blue Demons opened the Davis Cup style tournament at 10 a.m. with a doubles match against...
Blue Demons Head Home from Redbird Invitational

NORMAL, Ill. – DePaul's Shourya Verma and Jona Gitschel faced off against Bellarmine for their third and final day of matches at the Redbird Invitational hosted by Illinois State University on Sunday. Verma and Gitschel started the day with a doubles match against Bellarmine's Kyle Tang and Paul Reynolds...
