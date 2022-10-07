Defense withdraws request to move Casey White to Cullman County Jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The proposed move of murder defendant Casey White from an Alabama prison to the Cullman County Jail is off the table, according to a new court filing.

White, who was the subject of an 11-day manhunt after he and his jailer escaped from the Lauderdale County Correctional Facility, had sought a transfer from Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman jail in preparation for his expected December murder trial./

But White’s lawyers said in a court filing Friday morning, “That housing Mr. White at the Cullman County Jail is no longer a viable option for the Defendant and is therefore moot.”

The proposed move was requested on Sept. 9 and was initially unopposed by prosecutors. But after it was reported, it drew some public criticism since White – who was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other offenses – had managed to escape from a county jail for 11 days before he was captured.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, who the defense indicated had approved the move, later described how White would be treated, if the transfer took place.

“As I told Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, and the Casey White legal team when we spoke, if the judge in the case ordered Mr. White be housed in the Cullman County Detention Center, my deputies, my command staff and I will make sure Mr. White is well guarded. He will be kept in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, only being allowed 1 hour in the exercise yard while still under guard, as mandated by law,” Gentry said.

Casey and Vicky White, then-Assistant Director of Corrections for the Lauderdale County Detention Center, left the jail in late April and were discovered in Evansville, Ind. 11 days later. Law enforcement officials captured Casey White after a chase. Vicky White died in the incident, with Indiana officials reporting she died by suicide. Casey White has been charged in her death. He is also charged with the 2015 stabbing of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville.

A few days after the defense filing asking for the transfer, prosecutors asked the court for a hearing on the move , arguing it wasn’t necessary, because arrangements had been made to ensure White had access to his lawyers. Donaldson prison has seen a significant number of violent incidents, and inmate deaths this year. That includes reports that four inmates died in the prison in the past week, including two stabbing deaths.

White is due in court on October 11 for an arraignment and status hearing.

