ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Defense withdraws request to move Casey White to Cullman County Jail

By Brian Lawson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dFCK_0iQCZLGz00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The proposed move of murder defendant Casey White from an Alabama prison to the Cullman County Jail is off the table, according to a new court filing.

White, who was the subject of an 11-day manhunt after he and his jailer escaped from the Lauderdale County Correctional Facility, had sought a transfer from Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman jail in preparation for his expected December murder trial./

Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in DeKalb County

But White’s lawyers said in a court filing Friday morning, “That housing Mr. White at the Cullman County Jail is no longer a viable option for the Defendant and is therefore moot.”

The proposed move was requested on Sept. 9 and was initially unopposed by prosecutors. But after it was reported, it drew some public criticism since White – who was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other offenses – had managed to escape from a county jail for 11 days before he was captured.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, who the defense indicated had approved the move, later described how White would be treated, if the transfer took place.

“As I told Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, and the Casey White legal team when we spoke, if the judge in the case ordered Mr. White be housed in the Cullman County Detention Center, my deputies, my command staff and I will make sure Mr. White is well guarded. He will be kept in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, only being allowed 1 hour in the exercise yard while still under guard, as mandated by law,” Gentry said.

New haunted house in Scottsboro makes its frightening debut

Casey and Vicky White, then-Assistant Director of Corrections for the Lauderdale County Detention Center, left the jail in late April and were discovered in Evansville, Ind. 11 days later. Law enforcement officials captured Casey White after a chase. Vicky White died in the incident, with Indiana officials reporting she died by suicide. Casey White has been charged in her death. He is also charged with the 2015 stabbing of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville.

A few days after the defense filing asking for the transfer, prosecutors asked the court for a hearing on the move , arguing it wasn’t necessary, because arrangements had been made to ensure White had access to his lawyers. Donaldson prison has seen a significant number of violent incidents, and inmate deaths this year. That includes reports that four inmates died in the prison in the past week, including two stabbing deaths.

White is due in court on October 11 for an arraignment and status hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
City
Scottsboro, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Rogersville, AL
State
Indiana State
City
Bessemer, AL
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Alabama State
The Cullman Tribune

Marshall: Joppa man’s murder conviction appeal denied

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney Gen. Steve Marshall on Friday announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dale Lynn Hopson, 54, of Joppa, for murder.  Hopson was convicted in Marshall County Circuit Court on Feb. 26, 2021, for the murder of his wife, Joyce Green Bates.The evidence at trial showed that on April 24, 2016, family members observed Hopson was acting erratically and around 10 p.m. Hopson called 911 to report that he had accidentally shot and killed his wife. Hopson’s behavior was unusual and alerted the suspicions of both first responders and law enforcement. A subsequent...
JOPPA, AL
wbrc.com

Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Juvenile shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Decatur Police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 6:40 a.m....
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gentry
WAFF

Small business owner scammed

Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Robert Long is accused of using deception, intimidation force or threat towards the victims. Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary. Updated: 10 hours ago. The superintendent of Morgan County Schools...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Solitary Confinement#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime
WAAY-TV

No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Animal Services removed more than 20 dogs from a Tuscumbia residence on Friday. The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed that a search warrant was served on Decatur Street on Friday. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said more than 20 dogs were on the property. Chief...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy