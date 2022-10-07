ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas celebrate Day of the Girl

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is the Day of the Girl in San Antonio, a day aimed at empowering girls in our area. Nearly a thousand girls and their families joined the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas and other girl-focused nonprofits and local businesses, at downtown's Yanaguana Garden for the celebration.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio moving company to assist Florida victims in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - A team of San Antonio movers is on the way to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Top-Notch Movers loaded a couple of trucks with equipment Friday morning and hit the road for Venice, Florida. Once there, they'll help families with hurricane damage, moving items out of their damaged homes. All are free of charge. They'll also hand out water and non-perishables.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Is your 'haunted house' Halloween ready?

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween season is among us, and many local residents are preparing their homes with spooktacular decorations. Alison Bagley from Hill Country Village is back at it again with a few skeletons in her yard and it looks like they are really trying to watch their figure this year.
HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Columbus, TX
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Georgia State
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
Cleveland, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Annual Artpace 'Chalk It Up' Festival returns

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, many locals got the chance to see live art at the Annual Chalk It Up Festival Saturday morning. Artpace hosted the event, and 2022’s theme is the San Antonio River! The reason behind the theme is the river provides life, culture, and natural beauty in San Antonio. Attendees also took part in the large-scale chalk murals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left

SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

It's Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, and because of that many students are off. Students in the Northeast ISD are off, along with SAISD, Judson, and Alamo Heights. Unfortunately, students in Northside ISD are in class. Post offices and banks will also be closed.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police discover two dead people inside Schertz residence

SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz Police Department discovered two dead people inside a residence on Friday morning. They were dispatched to the 4300 block of Golden Oak at around 7:30 a.m. Police say that a family called the police on Thursday asking them to check on the victims due...
SCHERTZ, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh
foxsanantonio.com

This weekend will bring mostly cloudy skies in the mid-60's

SAN ANTONIO - AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT. The afternoon will be filled with more cloud cover than in the past few days. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 east of the Metro. Scattered sprinkles will be possible to the south and coastal counties. Track...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Average San Antonio gas price rises nearly 15 cents in just one week

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in San Antonio rose about 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in San Antonio are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
foxsanantonio.com

Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

DA Joe Gonzales commends SAPD for firing officer who shot teen at Northside McDonald's

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales discussed the status of the officer who shot a teen at a Northside McDonald’s Wednesday night. According to Gonzales, the teen was charged with evading a vehicle and aggravated assault. Since reviewing the footage, he is dismissing those charges pending further investigation. He also commends the San Antonio Police Department for firing the officer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Sports announces All-Star game rosters

SAN ANTONIO – Rosters have been released for the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game presented by H-E-B. The San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Alamodome! Watch the area's top seniors play in their final high school game ever. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people dead, one in critical condition following horrific crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials say two people are dead following a horrific crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. According to officials, the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving the wrong-way and collided head-on into a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

REWARD: Police seeking suspect who ran over man riding a bicycle

SAN ANTONIO – The police are asking for public help in locating a suspect who ran over a man riding a bicycle. The incident happened Sept. 26, 2022, at around 1:32 a.m. on Enrique M. Barrera towards the West Side of town. According to officials, the victim, Henry Arizola,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy