Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas celebrate Day of the Girl
SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is the Day of the Girl in San Antonio, a day aimed at empowering girls in our area. Nearly a thousand girls and their families joined the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas and other girl-focused nonprofits and local businesses, at downtown's Yanaguana Garden for the celebration.
foxsanantonio.com
The Chili Queen with a Texas twist on Italian flavors
You can get the flavors of New York City with a chili twist right here in San Antonio. Diana Anderson, the chili queen, is in the kitchen with her take on an Italian classic.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio moving company to assist Florida victims in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO - A team of San Antonio movers is on the way to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Top-Notch Movers loaded a couple of trucks with equipment Friday morning and hit the road for Venice, Florida. Once there, they'll help families with hurricane damage, moving items out of their damaged homes. All are free of charge. They'll also hand out water and non-perishables.
foxsanantonio.com
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Is your 'haunted house' Halloween ready?
SAN ANTONIO – Halloween season is among us, and many local residents are preparing their homes with spooktacular decorations. Alison Bagley from Hill Country Village is back at it again with a few skeletons in her yard and it looks like they are really trying to watch their figure this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
The Annual Artpace 'Chalk It Up' Festival returns
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, many locals got the chance to see live art at the Annual Chalk It Up Festival Saturday morning. Artpace hosted the event, and 2022’s theme is the San Antonio River! The reason behind the theme is the river provides life, culture, and natural beauty in San Antonio. Attendees also took part in the large-scale chalk murals.
foxsanantonio.com
Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left
SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
foxsanantonio.com
It's Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, and because of that many students are off. Students in the Northeast ISD are off, along with SAISD, Judson, and Alamo Heights. Unfortunately, students in Northside ISD are in class. Post offices and banks will also be closed.
foxsanantonio.com
Police discover two dead people inside Schertz residence
SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz Police Department discovered two dead people inside a residence on Friday morning. They were dispatched to the 4300 block of Golden Oak at around 7:30 a.m. Police say that a family called the police on Thursday asking them to check on the victims due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
This weekend will bring mostly cloudy skies in the mid-60's
SAN ANTONIO - AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT. The afternoon will be filled with more cloud cover than in the past few days. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 east of the Metro. Scattered sprinkles will be possible to the south and coastal counties. Track...
foxsanantonio.com
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
foxsanantonio.com
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors due to severe shortage
SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is in serious need of Type O blood due to an increase in emergency trauma cases. The scarce amount of available blood in supply has forced doctors into difficult situations about conserving it. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ...
foxsanantonio.com
Average San Antonio gas price rises nearly 15 cents in just one week
SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices in San Antonio rose about 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in San Antonio are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters extinguished flames after a Northside Sea Island caught on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters made a fast attack on a fire at a Northside seafood restaurant. The incident happened at Sea Island in 10303 I-10, San Antonio, Texas 78230 at around 5:03 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the fire in the exterior of the restaurant and quickly extinguished the...
foxsanantonio.com
Teen arrested after shooting sister's boyfriend, grandma turns him in
SAN ANTONIO – A teen was arrested after he shot his sister’s boyfriend while they were doing drugs. Police were dispatched to the 5400 block of W Military Drive at around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a gunshot wound in the right thigh. According...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
foxsanantonio.com
DA Joe Gonzales commends SAPD for firing officer who shot teen at Northside McDonald's
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales discussed the status of the officer who shot a teen at a Northside McDonald’s Wednesday night. According to Gonzales, the teen was charged with evading a vehicle and aggravated assault. Since reviewing the footage, he is dismissing those charges pending further investigation. He also commends the San Antonio Police Department for firing the officer.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports announces All-Star game rosters
SAN ANTONIO – Rosters have been released for the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game presented by H-E-B. The San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Alamodome! Watch the area's top seniors play in their final high school game ever. This...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people dead, one in critical condition following horrific crash
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials say two people are dead following a horrific crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. According to officials, the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving the wrong-way and collided head-on into a...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters made fast attack to heavy fire at a Northside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were quick to extinguish the flames at a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 11700 block of Parliament Drive in the Distinction Apartment Homes at around 3:59 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found that the first floor of an apartment was in flames....
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who ran over man riding a bicycle
SAN ANTONIO – The police are asking for public help in locating a suspect who ran over a man riding a bicycle. The incident happened Sept. 26, 2022, at around 1:32 a.m. on Enrique M. Barrera towards the West Side of town. According to officials, the victim, Henry Arizola,...
Comments / 0