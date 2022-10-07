Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Taste of the Ocean at Trenton Bridge Lobster PoundJ.M. LesinskiTrenton, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
Maine Discovery Museum Is Throwing A Halloween Party October 22nd
A big day of Halloween themed fun is coming up in Bangor!. At Maine discovery Museum, located at 74 Main Street in Downtown Bangor, you can discover three floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits that invite you to explore the worlds of science, nature, geography, children’s literature, music, art, and anatomy, It is a perfect place to bring the little ones.
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure
When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
New Market in Orono Called ‘The Local’ Now Open
The Local, your local neighborhood marketplace, has opened in Orono. The location is 153 Park Street in Orono. The store used to be occupied by Thriftway. But since they left, the interior has been totally renovated. And the building is going through some exterior renovation, and the apartments and laundromat next door are being renovated now as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Weekend To Do Some Fall Cleaning If You’re In Carmel: The Town Will Help!
If you live in Carmel and you're looking to do a bit of fall cleanup around your house and yard, you're gonna love this weekend. According to the Town of Carmel's Facebook Page, all you have to do is stack your stuff curbside by 7 AM Saturday, and the town will come by and pick it up for you.
Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?
Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
Want To Take A Peek At The Bangor Uncorked Wine List?
If you are a fan of wine or just love to sample locally crafted spirits and ciders, you'll want to take a peek at the Bangor Uncorked List that was just released today. There will be quite an array of local selections to sip on, including:. Heart of Maine Winery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
Machias: An old causeway holds back the flood
The meeting, held on a warm and breezy evening in late June, was heated from the start. Residents from Machias and beyond packed into the high school gym to hear the latest plans from state officials on what they propose to do about a rapidly deteriorating dike in the middle of town, the only structure standing between the Atlantic Ocean and more than 50 landowners upstream on Middle River.
Ride ‘The Pumpkin Express’ With Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine is here. Crisp days, football, fall foliage, and of course, pumpkins! Best of all, there is no shortage of things to do all across Maine during the fall season. It is time to pick a pumpkin, hop aboard the train in...
wabi.tv
6 college students displaced temporarily after fire
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
wabi.tv
Second Brewer gas leak in four days causes temporary evacuation
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - For the second time this week, Brewer residents were forced to temporarily evacuate their homes due to a gas leak. The Brewer Fire Department tells us a resident at the Village Centre Apartments on Center Street reported smelling propane just after 6:30. Residents waited outside for...
A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos
Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
Thomas Hill Standpipe Fall Tour is Wednesday, Oct. 5
It is very straightforward. Climb the stairs and Wow. But the opportunity only presents itself once per season. And the fall occurrence is tomorrow afternoon between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Free to do, kids under 12 need to be with adults. 100 stairs. Although last time I did it...
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater says Luke Combs show refunds are on the way
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, Luke Combs played his second sold out show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. But after a great show the night before, Combs said he had to cut his set short due to throat issues and everyone would be refunded. If...
wabi.tv
Milford Fire, National Guard among agencies to find driver that went off the road
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Milford Fire and Rescue say they were able to find the driver of a truck that went off the road last night with the help of multiple agencies including the Army National Guard. They say it happened on Brandy Pond Road. Pictures they posted show that...
Smoke Seen For Miles After Vehicle Catches Fire At Bangor Sports Complex Wednesday
A Ford Expedition caught fire in the middle of a busy parking lot at the Union Street Athletic Complex this week, creating quite a stir. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, said firefighters started receiving reports of the smoke and...
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0