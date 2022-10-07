ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

I-95 FM

Maine Discovery Museum Is Throwing A Halloween Party October 22nd

A big day of Halloween themed fun is coming up in Bangor!. At Maine discovery Museum, located at 74 Main Street in Downtown Bangor, you can discover three floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits that invite you to explore the worlds of science, nature, geography, children’s literature, music, art, and anatomy, It is a perfect place to bring the little ones.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock

Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
95.9 WCYY

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
I-95 FM

New Market in Orono Called ‘The Local’ Now Open

The Local, your local neighborhood marketplace, has opened in Orono. The location is 153 Park Street in Orono. The store used to be occupied by Thriftway. But since they left, the interior has been totally renovated. And the building is going through some exterior renovation, and the apartments and laundromat next door are being renovated now as well.
ORONO, ME
92 Moose

Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?

Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
I-95 FM

Want To Take A Peek At The Bangor Uncorked Wine List?

If you are a fan of wine or just love to sample locally crafted spirits and ciders, you'll want to take a peek at the Bangor Uncorked List that was just released today. There will be quite an array of local selections to sip on, including:. Heart of Maine Winery...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Monitor

Machias: An old causeway holds back the flood

The meeting, held on a warm and breezy evening in late June, was heated from the start. Residents from Machias and beyond packed into the high school gym to hear the latest plans from state officials on what they propose to do about a rapidly deteriorating dike in the middle of town, the only structure standing between the Atlantic Ocean and more than 50 landowners upstream on Middle River.
MACHIAS, ME
wabi.tv

6 college students displaced temporarily after fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Six college students have been temporarily displaced after a fire earlier Friday. According to Old Town Fire Department, an accidental fire started in one of the bedrooms in the home on Bennoch Road. The fire was put out within five minutes of the fire department’s...
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Second Brewer gas leak in four days causes temporary evacuation

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - For the second time this week, Brewer residents were forced to temporarily evacuate their homes due to a gas leak. The Brewer Fire Department tells us a resident at the Village Centre Apartments on Center Street reported smelling propane just after 6:30. Residents waited outside for...
BREWER, ME
Z107.3

A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos

Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
MILFORD, ME
I-95 FM

Thomas Hill Standpipe Fall Tour is Wednesday, Oct. 5

It is very straightforward. Climb the stairs and Wow. But the opportunity only presents itself once per season. And the fall occurrence is tomorrow afternoon between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Free to do, kids under 12 need to be with adults. 100 stairs. Although last time I did it...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

