Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to kick off Western swing by designating WWII training ground as national monument
President Joe Biden will kick off a four-day western swing Wednesday by traveling to Camp Hale in Colorado to designate a World War II training ground site as a national monument and move to pause new mineral, oil and gas leasing in the protected area.
Herschel Walker and the GOP's Trump Candidate Problem
Walker’s is not the only Senate race where Trump-anointed candidates are giving the GOP fits. As the midterm elections draw nigh, the party finds itself saddled with several problematic nominees who owe their spots on the ballot to a former President whose endorsements are as consequential as they are capricious.
NFL・
Ohio 6-week abortion ban blocked in court, but legal fight isn't over
Ohio's six-week abortion ban is no longer the law of the land − for now, anyway. A Hamilton County judge issued a preliminary injunction last week in a lawsuit filed by abortion clinics, blocking the law indefinitely. The law, which bans doctors from performing abortions when fetal cardiac activity is detected, took effect...
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slow COVID decline continues in Iowa
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate is lower than it’s been since May, and reported cases declined slightly in the past week, according to state data. The state reported 1,718 new confirmed cases on Wednesday among those who weren’t previously infected, a 7% decrease from the previous week’s report. The true number of new infections could […] The post Slow COVID decline continues in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0