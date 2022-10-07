Read full article on original website
Fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples
Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking witnesses of a fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples on Saturday night to contact them.
5-year-old girl attacked by pack of dogs
A 5-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of dogs in Golden Gate Estates. She was then hospitalized due to extensive injuries.
Man dies of injuries after shooting at Mercato shops in North Naples
A man died of gunshot wounds after a Saturday night shooting at the Mercato shopping center in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside Cavo Lounge, located at 9108 Strada Place. The suspect and victim were involved in an altercation inside the lounge before the shooting.
Sheriff: Looters posing as hurricane relief volunteers steal shoes from Fort Myers outlet mall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, looters took advantage. At least eight people have been arrested in Lee County after deputies say they stole from a Fort Myers outlet mall. The Lee County sheriff said the suspects came from Homestead and pretended to be good Samaritans there to help with cleanup efforts.
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
Two killed in Hendry County crash on State Road 80
Two people from LaBelle were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hendry County on Saturday. The three people in the pickup truck only suffered minor injuries.
2 people killed in crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle
Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 61-year-old man with a 59-year-old woman as his passenger, both from LaBelle, was stopped for a stop sign on northbound Birchwood Parkway at the intersection of SR-80 around 7:40 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man with two other men as passengers, all from Miami, was traveling west on SR-80.
6 Fort Myers suspects accused of stealing from Sanibel Outlets
Six suspects from Fort Myers were arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they stole from Sanibel Outlets. According to LCSO, Carlos Reyes Carmenates, 33, Mirna Abstengo Quesada, 33, Roberto Didier Enamorado Reyes, 30, Daymase Varona Reyes, 35, Alain Banzo Dieguez, 19, and a teenager traveled from Broadway Avenue to the outlets. They are accused of stealing high-end sneaker and other items.
Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers
On Saturday evening, a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old Fort Myers man was rapidly heading north on I-75 between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard around 7 p.m. When the motorcyclist changed from the center to the right lane, he traveled off the road, entering a grass shoulder and overturning.
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
LCSO using LeeTran buses to escort Fort Myers Beach residents
On Sunday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will escort Fort Myers Beach residents to and from the island using LeeTran buses. According to LCSO, the buses will leave from FastTrax Entertainment, located at 17455 Summerlin Road. The route will be from Bowditch Beach to Santini Plaza (and in between), but the buses cannot travel south of Santini Plaza.
An investigation is underway after two missing Lehigh Acres boys were found dead
An investigation is underway after two missing Lehigh Acres boys were found dead. The 17-year-old TAHJON BURROWS and 6-year-old TAHJIR BURROWS were last seen around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO is working to determine the cause of their deaths...
Helicopter crash in Lee County
Iona McGregor Fire District posted on its Facebook page that the helicopter crashed behind one of its fire stations on Saturday night.
Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead
The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
LCSO says county Ian deaths drop after ME reclassifications
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held an update on Hurricane Ian on Friday and said the medical examiner had reclassified a number of deaths from the storm. Due to the reclassifications, the number of people whose cause of death is attributed to the hurricane is now 53. Previously that number was 59.
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-75
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers Saturday.
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian
Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
