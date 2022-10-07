ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Man dies of injuries after shooting at Mercato shops in North Naples

A man died of gunshot wounds after a Saturday night shooting at the Mercato shopping center in North Naples. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside Cavo Lounge, located at 9108 Strada Place. The suspect and victim were involved in an altercation inside the lounge before the shooting.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people killed in crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle

Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash on SR-80 in Port LaBelle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 61-year-old man with a 59-year-old woman as his passenger, both from LaBelle, was stopped for a stop sign on northbound Birchwood Parkway at the intersection of SR-80 around 7:40 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man with two other men as passengers, all from Miami, was traveling west on SR-80.
LABELLE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

6 Fort Myers suspects accused of stealing from Sanibel Outlets

Six suspects from Fort Myers were arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they stole from Sanibel Outlets. According to LCSO, Carlos Reyes Carmenates, 33, Mirna Abstengo Quesada, 33, Roberto Didier Enamorado Reyes, 30, Daymase Varona Reyes, 35, Alain Banzo Dieguez, 19, and a teenager traveled from Broadway Avenue to the outlets. They are accused of stealing high-end sneaker and other items.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers

On Saturday evening, a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-75 in south Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old Fort Myers man was rapidly heading north on I-75 between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard around 7 p.m. When the motorcyclist changed from the center to the right lane, he traveled off the road, entering a grass shoulder and overturning.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO using LeeTran buses to escort Fort Myers Beach residents

On Sunday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will escort Fort Myers Beach residents to and from the island using LeeTran buses. According to LCSO, the buses will leave from FastTrax Entertainment, located at 17455 Summerlin Road. The route will be from Bowditch Beach to Santini Plaza (and in between), but the buses cannot travel south of Santini Plaza.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO says county Ian deaths drop after ME reclassifications

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held an update on Hurricane Ian on Friday and said the medical examiner had reclassified a number of deaths from the storm. Due to the reclassifications, the number of people whose cause of death is attributed to the hurricane is now 53. Previously that number was 59.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL

