A one-vehicle crash early Sunday in the Town of Arkwright landed the driver in a local hospital. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Forestville Fire responded to Route 83 near Miller Road at about 2:15 AM, with the vehicle well involved in flames. According to Forestville Fire, the lone occupant of the vehicle was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived. The fire was put out, and crews were on scene until the vehicle was removed. Chautauqua County Medic was also on scene to assist with care for the driver.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO