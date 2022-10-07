Read full article on original website
Deputies Respond to Fiery Crash in Town of Arkwright
A one-vehicle crash early Sunday in the Town of Arkwright landed the driver in a local hospital. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Forestville Fire responded to Route 83 near Miller Road at about 2:15 AM, with the vehicle well involved in flames. According to Forestville Fire, the lone occupant of the vehicle was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived. The fire was put out, and crews were on scene until the vehicle was removed. Chautauqua County Medic was also on scene to assist with care for the driver.
Two fires break out Friday morning in Chautauqua County
BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Fire Investigators said two fires broke out early Friday morning. At 6 a.m., fire investigators, assisted by multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of Chautauqua Avenue where they say two separate houses caught fire. Investigators said that the two fires were caused by a re-kindled house fire […]
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting on Seneca Street
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened early Saturday morning
Woman found dead after Chautauqua County home catches fire
The cause and origin of the fire is undetermined, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
Fiery car crash hits nearby pedestrian in Erie
A wild car crash led to a car erupting into flames and a pedestrian reportedly being hit. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Camphausen Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy. According to a traffic official on the scene, the driver of one of the cars apparently drove through a stop sign, […]
Investigators Determine Cause Of Chautauqua County House Fire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators have determined what sparked an evening residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. several area fire departments were called to 6639 Lawson Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a residential fire. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
Investigators looking into cause of Kingsley Street fire
It's not clear what caused the fire, but officials are looking into it. No injuries were reported.
Walmart Employee Accused of Stealing Items While Clocked In
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry have released information concerning a Walmart employee who reportedly stole items from the store on two separate occasions. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the store located on Hydetown Road in Titusville, Oil Creek Township, Crawford...
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
PHOTOS: More than 200 Animals Seized from Summit Township Farm; Numerous Dead Animals Also Found
More than 200 animals including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs were seized from a Summit Township farm as part of an animal cruelty investigation Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at an address in the 7600 block of Edinboro Rd. after troopers said they received a video...
Waterford man dies after Oct. 6 crash in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County. At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township. According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when […]
Police issue arrest warrant for Adam Bennefield, named suspect in homicide
Buffalo police are now calling 45-year-old Adam Bennefield a suspect in the killing of Keaira Hudson.
Adam Bennefield officially a suspect, warrant out for arrest
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. […]
Hamburg closes Milestrip Road, just northwest of Coder Road intersection
Hamburg Town Highway and Engineering announced Friday that they have closed Milestrip Road, northwest of the Coder Road intersection, until further notice.
One person injured, suspect in custody after early morning stabbing in Erie
One person is injured and another is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Erie. According to police, one person was stabbed in the 2900 block of Hazel Street just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but we […]
Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating a fatal shootings in Newstead
According to the sheriff's office, investigations are underway at three different locations and four people are dead. All four people were related to each other.
