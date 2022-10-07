ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemus Point, NY

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Deputies Respond to Fiery Crash in Town of Arkwright

A one-vehicle crash early Sunday in the Town of Arkwright landed the driver in a local hospital. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Forestville Fire responded to Route 83 near Miller Road at about 2:15 AM, with the vehicle well involved in flames. According to Forestville Fire, the lone occupant of the vehicle was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived. The fire was put out, and crews were on scene until the vehicle was removed. Chautauqua County Medic was also on scene to assist with care for the driver.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two fires break out Friday morning in Chautauqua County

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Fire Investigators said two fires broke out early Friday morning. At 6 a.m., fire investigators, assisted by multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of Chautauqua Avenue where they say two separate houses caught fire. Investigators said that the two fires were caused by a re-kindled house fire […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires
erienewsnow.com

Lakefront Residence Destroyed By Fire In Bemus Point

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A lakefront residence in Bemus Point was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night. Just before 8 a.m. the Maple Springs Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a residential fire at a single-family residence on Park Place in the Town of Ellery.
BEMUS POINT, NY
YourErie

Fiery car crash hits nearby pedestrian in Erie

A wild car crash led to a car erupting into flames and a pedestrian reportedly being hit. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Camphausen Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy. According to a traffic official on the scene, the driver of one of the cars apparently drove through a stop sign, […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Investigators Determine Cause Of Chautauqua County House Fire

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators have determined what sparked an evening residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. several area fire departments were called to 6639 Lawson Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a residential fire. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
Bemus Point, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
explore venango

Walmart Employee Accused of Stealing Items While Clocked In

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Corry have released information concerning a Walmart employee who reportedly stole items from the store on two separate occasions. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the store located on Hydetown Road in Titusville, Oil Creek Township, Crawford...
CORRY, PA
explore venango

One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Waterford man dies after Oct. 6 crash in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County. At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township. According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Adam Bennefield officially a suspect, warrant out for arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Victim Of Fatal Gerry Fire Identified

GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – The victim of a fatal fire in Gerry has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Sally Wissman was located deceased within her home at 4532 Rt 60 in the Town of Gerry. Flames were reported by people driving by just...
GERRY, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy