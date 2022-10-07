Read full article on original website
Related
Is There a Security Camera That Works Without WiFi?
Like any device that connects to a WiFi network, security cameras are vulnerable to hacking. If you’re worried about hacking, you’re likely already on to the next logical question: Is there a security camera that works without WiFi? The answer is yes, but there are a few things to consider before you go shopping.
The Windows Club
How to uninstall OMEN Gaming Hub in Windows 11?
OMEN Gaming Hub is an HP program that usually comes pre-installed with most HP systems and can be used to optimize the PC for a better gaming experience. However, some users reported that they want to uninstall OMEN Gaming Hub from their Windows 11 computers. In this post, we are going to talk about the methods and see how to execute them.
The Windows Club
How to connect GoPro to laptop
The most popular action camera device right now is the GoPro. It can take both videos and pictures in extreme environments without suffering major damage. Once the content is added to the GoPro, users will want to export all photos and videos to another device, for example, a Windows PC. Now, the question is, how can we connect a GoPro to a Windows computer and siphon off all the video and picture contents with ease? Well, you should worry not because we have all the information you need to keep on the right track.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x8004E103 Microsoft Store error in Windows 11/10
The Microsoft Store is the one-stop shop for Windows users to download any of the apps that they need. The utility’s addition to the Windows package since Windows 8 has been nothing short of a revolution, but it also has a few shortcomings of its own in the form of errors and bugs. One such error is Error 0x8004E103 that users face while trying to download or update applications or just using the store generally using the app. Today, we will walk you through the steps you need to take to fix the Microsoft Store Error 0x8004E103.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
How to compress and trim Videos using HandBrake on Windows 11/10
HandBrake is an open-source video convertor and compressing tool that is built by volunteers around the world. It can work with any format of video. HandBrake comes with a lot of built-in presets to convert your video to any format. You can process any kind of multimedia files from DVD or BluRay sources to low-quality files like 3GP. In this guide, we show you how to compress and trim videos using HandBrake on Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to use Session Messenger app on Windows PC
There are many messengers available on the internet to chat and talk with people. Almost every messenger comes with encryption and requires a phone number or email account to create an account on it and start interacting with people. What if there is a messenger that does not require your phone number or email id to start using it? There is Session messenger that does not want any of your details. It lets you sign up on the platform and start using it. In this guide, we review Session messenger and show you how to use the Session messenger app on Windows PC.
The Windows Club
Oculus Assistant Service keeps stopping
A lot of users reported that they are unable to use the keypad of their Oculus device. When trying to do the same, they encounter Oculus Assistant Service keeps stopping pop-up. In this post, we are going to talk about them and see what you can do to resolve the issue and use the keypad without any hiccups.
The Windows Club
How to create and start a Custom Slide Show in PowerPoint
Slide Shows in PowerPoint show your presentation on a large screen to your audience; it enables you to move slides in the presentation back and forward to give the audience a better understanding of your information. A Custom slide shows only the slides you choose; this is a great way to shorten your presentation or customize it for a different audience. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a custom slide show in PowerPoint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
How to pin File Explorer to Taskbar in Windows 11
The File Explorer on Windows is, undoubtedly, one of the most valuable features on a PC and it gets better with every new version of the Windows OS. A drawback, however, with Windows 11, was the omission of Toolbar and as a result of that, pinning files and folders to the Taskbar isn’t as easy as it used to be. In this article, we will show you how you can pin File Explorer to the Taskbar in Windows 11.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Edge Bar, Edge Sidebar and Edge Office Bar explained
In this post, we will explain the difference between the Edge Bar, Edge Sidebar, and Edge Office Bar, their features, and their usage in the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows 11. We will also show you how to turn them on or off. Microsoft is constantly trying to push users...
The Windows Club
Error PBR30225 on Xbox while making payments
Xbox is one of the popular gaming platforms among gamers and their communities. You can play many games on Xbox for free as well as by paying. As Xbox is available for both PC as an app and as consoles, there is no dearth of its availability and new updates on it. New games, updates, and features are rolled out frequently to commit the gamers and other users to it. Some players are facing issues while making payments on Xbox. They see an error code with PBR30225 on Xbox while making payments. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix the issue and complete the payment.
CNET
Slow Wi-Fi? This Might Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving super slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
The Windows Club
How to create a Background with a Pencil Sketch effect in Word
Backgrounds are described as settings that are the furthest away from the viewer; it can be a picture, a scene, or a design. Have you ever thought to create a background in your word document that looks like an artistic pencil sketch? In this tutorial, we will explain the procedure of how to create a background with a pencil sketch effect in Word.
The Windows Club
How to animate Bullet points one at a time in PowerPoint
Bullets are points that are added to a list or data to make it more organized. In Microsoft PowerPoint, users can add animation to these bullets to show the points one at a time. When it comes to the animation effects, PowerPoint can let you choose to click once for each bullet point or have points appear automatically after a short delay.
The Windows Club
How to disable Chrome Profile Selector on startup
Google makes sure to update its Chrome browser from time to time. Simultaneously, it introduces new features and modifies the existing ones. Lately, Chrome has introduced the Profile Selector window upon startup. This means you will be prompted to select your profile as soon as you start Google Chrome. Profile...
The Windows Club
Best free AI Image Generators
AI Image Generators are growing in popularity as artificial intelligence systems see a huge rise in overall improvement. As of late, we have seen AI being used to generate art that can compete pretty well with art created by professionals. If you want to see what AI can do where generating images is concerned, then free tools here will help. We should point out that while these programs are good, some do not hold a candle to others that are not free to use, but they do a commendable job, nonetheless.
The Windows Club
How to use the In-games FPS counter on Steam
Steam is one of the popular gaming platforms that are currently ruling the roost. You can use Steam to play games, discuss or chat with other games, and create games using Steamworks. The Steam library has nearly 30,000 games from AAA to indie. Steam is bettering its features with every update to give users the best possible experience. Have you ever wondered at what frame rate a game on Steam is running? Steam has an option to see the frame rate on screen while playing the game as an overlay. In this guide, we show you how to use the In-games FPS counter on Steam.
What To Consider Before Swapping to USB Outlets
Table of Contents What to Consider Before Installing USB Outlets USB Outlets Compatibility Proper Fit for USB Outlets Forward Thinking of Future USB Models Other Options: No Wiring Required With so many devices being powered or charged via USB connections, you might find yourself running out of available plugs or resorting to filling up the plugs with a multitude of charging adapters. One solution to this problem is to upgrade your wall outlets to a dual AC plus USB option or to install an all-USB wall outlet. Before you run off to grab your tools to make it happen, there are a few things you might want...
Comments / 0