theScore
Bridgewater lands in concussion protocol in loss to Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did not finish Sunday's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets after landing in concussion protocol in the first half. Bridgewater passed concussion testing but was ruled out under the updated protocols after a spotter saw the quarterback stumble, head coach Mike McDaniel said postgame, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He was also evaluated for an elbow injury.
theScore
MNF best bets: Another Chiefs' blowout under the prime-time lights?
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday boosted the accounts or left little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting. There will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
theScore
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 6
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
Eli Manning Speaks Out About Controversial Roughing-the-Passer Calls
Eli Manning doesn’t buy into the belief the NFL is getting “soft” when it comes… The post Eli Manning Speaks Out About Controversial Roughing-the-Passer Calls appeared first on Outsider.
theScore
Report: Panthers' Mayfield to miss multiple weeks due to high ankle sprain
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to miss "at least a couple of weeks" after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mayfield is getting further tests and additional opinions to determine his exact...
theScore
Browns trade for Falcons' Deion Jones
The Atlanta Falcons traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Monday. Cleveland acquired Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round selection. Jones will earn about $1.39 million for the rest of this season after restructuring his deal earlier this year,...
theScore
Report: Tua to resume throwing as part of concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field and throw Wednesday as part of his progression through concussion protocol, sources told Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Tagovailoa is unlikely to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings but has made great strides toward his eventual return,...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 6 Rankings - Flex (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 6.
theScore
Raiders' Adams pushes photographer to ground after MNF loss
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Adams apologized for the incident when speaking to reporters postgame. "That was just frustration mixed with him...
theScore
Panthers fire Matt Rhule in 3rd season of 7-year contract
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday following a 1-4 start to the season. Rhule was in his third campaign in Carolina and leaves with an 11-27 record. He went 5-11 in his rookie year and 5-12 last season. Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will...
theScore
Fans blast NFL after another controversial roughing-the-passer call on MNF
The NFL officially has a roughing-the-passer problem. Chris Jones made an excellent strip-sack of Derek Carr late in the second quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, even recovering the ball as he brought the quarterback down. But for the second time...
theScore
Brady on controversial penalty call vs. Falcons: 'I don't throw the flags'
Tom Brady didn't have much to say about the controversial roughing the passer penalty call that gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a crucial first-down conversion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," the quarterback said postgame, according to NFL Network's...
theScore
Chiefs storm back from 17-point deficit to beat Raiders in MNF thriller
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular...
NFL Week 6 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 6 NFL schedule
There are 14 games on the NFL Week 6 schedule, starting with the Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears game on Thursday Night Football and ending with a Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 6 NFL game. ...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 6: 1 tweet that summarizes each team so far
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. This week, we identify one tweet that sums up every team's season after five games. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) 3. Buffalo Bills (4-1) 4. Dallas Cowboys (4-1) 5. San Francisco 49ers (3-2)
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: 10 players to cut for high-upside stashes
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses 10 players fantasy managers should consider dropping from their...
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 6
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
theScore
Draymond fined, not suspended for punching Poole
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined but won't be suspended for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice last week, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters late Tuesday night. Green is expected to take part in the team's final preseason game on Friday and suit up to begin...
theScore
Pistons' Bagley leaves game early with knee injury
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley will not return to Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a right knee injury in the first quarter, the team announced. Bagley fell to the court after his knee buckled while trying to switch onto Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl cutting through...
