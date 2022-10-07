Read full article on original website
Kathleen Kerr
2d ago
Quack & Snake Oil Salesman. why was he dismissed from Columbia U medical staff? he says he was a world-renowned cardiologist why did he quit, to become a joke of a tv host, malpractice?
mark1632
2d ago
Yeah no money coming in from people in Pennsylvania out of state and some completely out of country Do you know his buddies to cut trees they had to pay $39 million for laying of Americans and using migrant workers you know them big orange trucks
The Pennsyltuckian
2d ago
Quote: "Oz has made a career of lying to the American people about medicine and we know that he will continue to lie to us as a legislator.”
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.Be sure to stick with CBS3 on air and online for continuing election coverage.
