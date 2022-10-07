CLARENCE, N.Y. — Erie County's sheriff and district attorney released new details on a triple murder-suicide that occurred Thursday in Clarence and Newstead. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said Friday that deputies responded to a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct.r 6. They were called to investigate three deaths — two women were found dead at two different homes in Clarence, and a man was killed at an outdoor shooting range in Newstead.

CLARENCE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO