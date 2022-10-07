Read full article on original website
Police issue arrest warrant for Adam Bennefield, named suspect in homicide
Buffalo police are now calling 45-year-old Adam Bennefield a suspect in the killing of Keaira Hudson.
wesb.com
Allegany Man Charged in Felony Larceny
An Allegany man is arrested with a felony larceny charge Saturday. New York State Police charged 44-year-old Alan O. Maynard four counts of providing a false written statement and five counts of felony possession of stolen property.
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday evening. The Olean Police Department arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on charges of felony criminal contempt and assault from a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oakes was held pending arraignment.
wesb.com
Olean Teen Arrested on Felony Charges
An Olean teen was arrested on felony charges Friday morning. Olean Police charged 18-year-old Prince I. Foster with felony burglary, felony larceny and three traffic infractions.
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Escapes Custody
A Braford woman has escaped custody. 50-year-old Doreather Skaggs had allegedly asked for drug treatment during a court case and walked away from the facility on Sept 25. Skaggs is charged with escape along with her previous charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and stalking in June and possession of drug paraphernalia in July.
Adam Bennefield officially a suspect, warrant out for arrest
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. […]
Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
Suspended West Seneca police officer, co-defendant plead guilty in defrauding scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspended West Seneca police officer along with another co-defendant pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud home improvement stores and other big box stores across Western New York. Between January 10, 2018 and April 26, 2022, 34-year-old Ryan Miller of West Seneca stole merchandise from stores by either canceling online […]
Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
explore venango
Police: Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Intentionally Ramming ATV in Sparta Township
SPARTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 49-year-old man is facing aggravated assault and related charges for allegedly ramming an ATV operated by a Titusville man. According to a report released by Corry-based State Police on Thursday, October 6, troopers responded to an aggravated assault incident on Welsh Hill Road, in Sparta Township, Crawford County.
wesb.com
Employee Vehicle Stolen from Olean JCC
Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating the theft of an employee vehicle this morning from the campus. According to the Olean Times Herald, a suspect in the motor vehicle theft is in custody. Members of the Olean Police Department remained on campus to continue investigating.
Blasdell man admits to starting fires in Hamburg church
Victor Afonin was charged with one count of arson in the fourth degree.
Zeldin calls for repeal of cashless bail after Cheektowaga woman's shooting death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is calling for bail reform after 40-year-old Keaira Bennefield was shot and killed, allegedly by her husband, in front of her children, while wearing a bulletproof vest and fearing for her life. “There are too many pro-criminal laws getting passed right now...
Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past
BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
ECSO investigating fatal shootings in Newstead and Clarence
According to the sheriff's office, investigations are underway at three different locations and four people are dead. All four people were related to each other.
Sheriff, District Attorney searching for motive in triple murder-suicide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Erie County's sheriff and district attorney released new details on a triple murder-suicide that occurred Thursday in Clarence and Newstead. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said Friday that deputies responded to a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct.r 6. They were called to investigate three deaths — two women were found dead at two different homes in Clarence, and a man was killed at an outdoor shooting range in Newstead.
WIVB
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports
Sheriff Whitney reports on arrest warrant work, pre-trail release enforcement, and arresting an inmate in the county jail. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. On August 18, 2022, Deputies arrested Brandon Flint, age 28 of Dresden New York, on a Local Bench Warrant issued out...
Man gets 16-to-life for fatal shooting with illegal weapon
His sentence of 16 years to life in prison was handed down on Wednesday afternoon.
