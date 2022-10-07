ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salamanca, NY

wesb.com

Allegany Man Charged in Felony Larceny

An Allegany man is arrested with a felony larceny charge Saturday. New York State Police charged 44-year-old Alan O. Maynard four counts of providing a false written statement and five counts of felony possession of stolen property.
ALLEGANY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant

An Olean man was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday evening. The Olean Police Department arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on charges of felony criminal contempt and assault from a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oakes was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Olean Teen Arrested on Felony Charges

An Olean teen was arrested on felony charges Friday morning. Olean Police charged 18-year-old Prince I. Foster with felony burglary, felony larceny and three traffic infractions.
OLEAN, NY
Salamanca, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Salamanca, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Escapes Custody

A Braford woman has escaped custody. 50-year-old Doreather Skaggs had allegedly asked for drug treatment during a court case and walked away from the facility on Sept 25. Skaggs is charged with escape along with her previous charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and stalking in June and possession of drug paraphernalia in July.
BRADFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Adam Bennefield officially a suspect, warrant out for arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
BUFFALO, NY
#Salamanca Police
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Employee Vehicle Stolen from Olean JCC

Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating the theft of an employee vehicle this morning from the campus. According to the Olean Times Herald, a suspect in the motor vehicle theft is in custody. Members of the Olean Police Department remained on campus to continue investigating.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sheriff, District Attorney searching for motive in triple murder-suicide

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Erie County's sheriff and district attorney released new details on a triple murder-suicide that occurred Thursday in Clarence and Newstead. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said Friday that deputies responded to a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct.r 6. They were called to investigate three deaths — two women were found dead at two different homes in Clarence, and a man was killed at an outdoor shooting range in Newstead.
CLARENCE, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports

Sheriff Whitney reports on arrest warrant work, pre-trail release enforcement, and arresting an inmate in the county jail. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. On August 18, 2022, Deputies arrested Brandon Flint, age 28 of Dresden New York, on a Local Bench Warrant issued out...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

