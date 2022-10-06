Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
San Diego draw: Andreescu faces Samsonova; Gauff, Pegula back in action
World No.1 Iga Swiatek leads a strong field at the inaugural San Diego Open, where top-ranked Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are set to play their first tournament since the US Open. Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez are also set to return to action. San Diego 2022: Main...
BBC
Novak Djokovic wins Astana Open final to claim 90th ATP title
Novak Djokovic claimed his 90th ATP title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. Djokovic, a 21-time Grand Slam champion, beat his Greek opponent 6-3 6-4. Tsitsipas lost his serve in the eighth game of the first set before his rival went on to...
ESPN
Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova challenged in reaching Ostrava semis
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- Two Grand Slam champions fought for nearly two hours each to top American qualifiers and reach the Agel Open semifinals Friday. No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek got past former junior partner and rival Caty McNally 6-4, 6-4, and Barbora Krejcikova was the first of three Czechs in the quarterfinals to advance when she ended the career-best run of Alycia Parks 7-6 (7), 6-3.
wtatennis.com
Swiatek passes McNally test in Ostrava to notch 59th win of 2022
No.1 seed Iga Swiatek reached her 10th semifinal of 2022 with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of qualifier Caty McNally at the Agel Open. Having set a record for the longest Hologic WTA Tour winning streak between February and July, US Open champion Swiatek's active streak has now ticked up to nine. The Pole's overall season record is 59-7 -- one victory away from tying Caroline Wozniacki, the last player to win 60 matches in a single season. The former World No.1 hit that mark in 2017.
wtatennis.com
Cornet topples No.2 seed Kudermetova, faces Mertens in Monastir final
No.3 seed Alizé Cornet advanced to her first final of the season after defeating No.2 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Jasmin Open Monastir. Cornet will face Elise Mertens in the final. The Belgian advanced to her first final of the season as well after defeating Claire Liu 6-4, 6-0 in the second semifinal.
Bakersfield Californian
ATP World Tour Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Results
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):. Frances Tiafoe (4), United States, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, def. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3. Men's Doubles. Semifinals. Marcelo Melo,...
NBC Sports
Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open because of knee injury
TOKYO — Taylor Fritz advanced to the Japan Open semifinals after Nick Kyrgios withdrew because of a left knee injury on Friday. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, will next face Denis Shapovalov. The seventh-seeded Canadian defeated Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3.
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova tops Swiatek, reigns at home in Ostrava
Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set down to upset World No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a thrilling championship at the Agel Open. Krejcikova handed Swiatek only her second career defeat in 12 tour-level singles finals, and first in three years. She had to do it the hard way. Krejcikova trailed 5-1 in the opening set, and though she couldn't turn the set all the way around, eventually won the match in a staggering 3 hours and 16 minutes.
WTA roundup: Barbora Krejcikova reaches Czech final
Homeland favorite Barbora Krejcikova will face top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland in Sunday’s final at the Agel Open in Ostrava,
Latvian PM calls on EU to end all tourist visas for Russians
Recently re-elected Krišjānis Kariņš argues potential wave of Russians fleeing mobilisation poses security risk
ESPN
Novak Djokovic tops Karen Khachanov to meet Daniil Medvedev in Astana semis
ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- Novak Djokovic didn't play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal on Friday as he did in the first two rounds. "Still, it was enough," Djokovic said after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. "I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed." Djokovic...
volleyballmag.com
USA women pull reverse sweep against Thailand in FIVB Worlds
The USA finished pool play with a flourish Saturday, coming back from an 0-2 deficit to beat Thailand 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13 in Lodz, Poland. Now the Americans wait for Tuesday’s quarterfinals when they’ll play in either Apeldoorn, Netherlands, or Gilwice, Poland. The top four teams in each pool advance and the USA is second, two wins behind Serbia. Most likely the next opponent will be either Japan or China.
theScore
Euro 2024 qualifying draw: England paired with Italy, France gets Dutch
The potential paths to Euro 2024 have been determined following Sunday's qualification draw in Frankfurt. Italy and England - finalists in the European Championship held in 2021 - were pitted against one another in Group C. Italy will also face North Macedonia, the team that ended the Azzurri's chances of reaching the 2022 World Cup.
Phys.org
Balkan bug: Serbia names insect after tennis ace Djokovic
Scientists in Serbia said on Friday they had named a newly discovered insect species after tennis star Novak Djokovic, due to the bug's "speed and tenacity". "It is very quick and eats other small animals," Nikola Vesovic, a professor with Belgrade University's Faculty of Biology, told AFP. He described the...
Bakersfield Californian
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in...
BBC
Euro 2024 draw: NI to face Danes and Finns with Republic in with Dutch and France
Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 group opposition will include Denmark, Finland and Slovenia with the Republic of Ireland handed a tough draw as they face France and the Netherlands. Ian Baraclough's NI side are in one of the six-team groups with Kazakhstan and San Marino also in Group H. Stephen Kenny's...
UEFA・
