This well-maintained, 2 family home is a great investment property or use as your primary residence. The first story apartment has over 1,400 sq ft with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The living room is open to the dining room and leads into the eat-in kitchen. There is an extra room off the kitchen that is perfect for a walk-in pantry. Also includes a large laundry room with access to the back deck. The second story apartment has its own private entrance, and includes 2 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a full bath and laundry room.

CANEADEA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO