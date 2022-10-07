Read full article on original website
WIVB
Thousands travel in to Ellicottville’s annual Fall Festival
ELLICOTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– As the leaves begin to change, the Village of Ellicottville is ready for their fall festival. The streets and slopes are filled with people who traveled in from all over, with every one having their very own reason of what brings them back each year. “Just...
Ellicottville's Fall Festival begins this weekend
The 47th annual Fall Festival in Ellicottville is set to begin this weekend, and the small village is all preparing for tourists to come and visit
wellsvillesun.com
Have you visited Giant Food Mart’s deli department lately ?
Owner Nick Kusmierski talks about new equipment, menu items, and great jobs. In Wellsville and Cuba, big changes at Giant Food Mart is community news. Earlier this year, when the stores installed new deep fryers and announced a new fish fry, it was one of the biggest stories of the week!!
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County Land Bank Corporation Celebrates 10 Years
As the first rural land bank, and among the first five land banks created in New York State, the Chautauqua County Land Bank turned 10 years old in September. The Chautauqua County Land Bank Corporation (CCLBC) recently celebrated this milestone with friends, colleagues, community partners and board members, past and present. The event was held at Johnson Estate Winery in Westfield, where those in attendance gathered to appreciate the teamwork and dedication that has gone into the last decade of work in Chautauqua County.
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
wnynewsnow.com
Meet Frida! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
wnynewsnow.com
WATCH: Jamestown’s Mayor Presents Proposed Budget
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – On Friday, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist presented his proposed budget for the upcoming year. Viewers can watch his annual budget address in the video player above, or, by clicking here. For more on the budget, visit www.jamestownny.gov/budget. Make it easy to keep up...
DCNR looks to create 'Adventure Center' in Potter County
Potter County, Pa. — DCNR has plans to revive a recreation area at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County. DCNR is seeking proposals for the development of a four-season recreation adventure center, according to State Parks Director John Hallas. “The department is seeking a concessionaire to lease approximately 700 acres and work with DCNR to create a year-round recreational operation,” Hallas said. “DCNR believes with infrastructure improvements and the...
wesb.com
Employee Vehicle Stolen from Olean JCC
Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating the theft of an employee vehicle this morning from the campus. According to the Olean Times Herald, a suspect in the motor vehicle theft is in custody. Members of the Olean Police Department remained on campus to continue investigating.
yourdailylocal.com
(VIDEO)16th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival Kicks Off, Runs Through the Weekend
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The 16th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is officially underway at Memorial Park in Sheffield. The festival kicked off with the opening ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday and will run through 3 p.m. on Sunday. See the opening activities here:. Vendors, kids’ activities, lumberjack/lumberjill competitions and...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Firefighters Raise Over $7,000 in Annual Boot Drive
WARREN, Pa. The Warren Firefighters IAFF Local 1835 raised $7,952.19 during their annual boot drive on Friday. Stationed at the intersection of Liberty St. and Pennsylvania Ave., they collected donations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The money from this year’s drive will be split between First Lutheran Church and...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Two-family home in Caneadea, slideshow and gallery
This well-maintained, 2 family home is a great investment property or use as your primary residence. The first story apartment has over 1,400 sq ft with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The living room is open to the dining room and leads into the eat-in kitchen. There is an extra room off the kitchen that is perfect for a walk-in pantry. Also includes a large laundry room with access to the back deck. The second story apartment has its own private entrance, and includes 2 bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a full bath and laundry room.
Blasdell man admits to starting fires in Hamburg church
Victor Afonin was charged with one count of arson in the fourth degree.
WNY’s leading rusher Camren Warburton breaks father’s Cheektowaga record
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Twenty years later, the Warburton name remains atop the Warriors’ all-time rushing list. But there is a new career leader at Cheektowaga after Camren Warburton rumbled past his father Derrick’s mark on Friday night. The No. 1 contender for Western New York’s rushing title ran for 294 yards against Albion, bringing […]
wesb.com
Allegany Man Charged in Felony Larceny
An Allegany man is arrested with a felony larceny charge Saturday. New York State Police charged 44-year-old Alan O. Maynard four counts of providing a false written statement and five counts of felony possession of stolen property.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Lawyer Listed as Rising Star, Named to NYSBA House of Delegates
Jamestown attorney John LaMancuso, a partner in the law firm of Lewis & Lewis, P.C., was recently named a "Rising Star" for the fourth consecutive year by Super Lawyers, a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. No more than 2.5% of lawyers in New York State are designated Rising Stars. To be eligible for designation as a Rising Star, the attorney must be 40 years old or younger and in practice for 10 years or less.
Key meeting on controversial food waste recycling center draws big crowd, but gets postponed
The seats were filled, the aisle was packed and the outer lobby was teeming with people Thursday night Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building in White Township, but the meeting they all came to hear never happened. The Warren County Solid Waste Advisory Council meeting regarding a proposed food waste recycling...
13 WHAM
13-year-old girl recovering after falling into Letchworth Park gorge
Castile, N.Y. — New York State Police at Letchworth were dispatched to an injured park patron who fell into the gorge late Saturday morning. The 13-year-old girl was located about 150 feet down the slope, which required extrication by the Park Police high angle rope rescue team. Park Police...
wesb.com
Olean Teen Arrested on Felony Charges
An Olean teen was arrested on felony charges Friday morning. Olean Police charged 18-year-old Prince I. Foster with felony burglary, felony larceny and three traffic infractions.
Layoffs coming for nearly 40 employees at ImmunityBio in Dunkirk
Layoffs are coming for nearly 40 employees at ImmunityBio, a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company in Dunkirk.
