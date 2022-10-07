Read full article on original website
Related
3 reasons Philadelphia Phillies pose a real threat to the Atlanta Braves
ST. LOUIS — After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals out of the Wild Card round, the Philadelphia Phillies now turn to a matchup with the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies have plenty of familiarity with each other, with the Braves...
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times
Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
MLB・
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB playoffs: Mariners rally to eliminate Blue Jays in wild Game 2, Jacob deGrom tries to lift Mets vs. Padres
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance. And it's getting real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series began Friday with the Padres humbling Max Scherzer and the Phillies turning the tables on St. Louis.
Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Sunday Night Football with this DraftKings Promo Code
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, football lovers looking for the best way to bet on Sunday Night Football action can earn a Bet $5,...
DraftKings Promo Code Rolls Out Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for NFL Week 5
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new players betting on any NFL Week 5 matchup this week can receive a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
NLDS schedule: Here’s when the Atlanta Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Division Series after they won their fifth straight NL East title. The Braves roared back in the second half of the season to take the division from their rivals the New York Mets. The division title and 101-60 record secured Atlanta the No. 2 seed and home field advantage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Donovan Mitchell wants the Mets’ best pitcher to stay with the team. Jazz fans are roasting him for it
Former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, now of the Cleveland Cavaliers, tweeted that he wants Jacob deGrom to stay with the New York Mets after they were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the MLB playoffs
San Diego Padres at New York Mets FREE live stream (10/7/22): How to watch MLB playoffs, time, channels, details
For two teams that finished second fiddle in their divisions, the Padres and Mets bring an awful lot of star power into the playoffs. Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Yu Darvish on the San Diego side. Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor for New York — just to name...
MLB Power Rankings Based on World Series Odds (Do Upsets Continue in Division Series?)
The first year of Major League Baseball introducing three wild card teams has been a success, if you're looking for upsets and crazy games. Not only did we see a 15-inning matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, but we saw three lower seeds advance to the ALDS or NLDS over the weekend.
MLB・
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0