Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY .A surge of warm dry air ahead of cold front will sweep through parts of western and north central Nebraska Tuesday afternoon. Critical fire weather conditions may develop. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 204, 206, 209, 210, AND 219 The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch for low humidity and strong winds, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR, Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin, Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin and Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon through early evening. * WINDS...West and northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 70s to around 80. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

