ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Ricketts could appoint himself to fill U.S. Senate seat

By Paul Hammel (Nebraska Examiner)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gT6AG_0iQCWTTs00

Gov. Pete Ricketts ought to consider appointing himself to the U.S. Senate, or making that happen, some political observers said Thursday, even though the track record for such moves isn’t great.

Some Nebraska Republicans, on background, predicted Ricketts would not appoint himself, though they, too, felt he should consider it.

With the expected resignation of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to become the president of the University of Florida, Ricketts is in position to select a successor to fill the seat until the 2024 elections.

Governors have appointed themselves

Several times in U.S. history, sitting governors have appointed themselves to fill a vacancy in the U.S. Senate, or resigned so their former lieutenant governors could make the appointment.

But should Ricketts consider a similar move? Would there be blowback? Historically — and Ricketts is a history buff — several governors who either appointed themselves or resigned to be appointed didn’t fare well in subsequent elections.

J.L. Spray, a Lincoln lawyer and Republican National Committeeman, said Ricketts won’t “rush into any kind of a decision” but said he should think about it.

“I think he should consider a whole group of people who are qualified and will accept the position, and will run hard. And that includes himself,” Spray said.

Randy Adkins, a University of Nebraska at Omaha political science professor, said it would be a no-brainer for Ricketts to give himself the job.

A good choice

Ricketts’ other likely political futures, Adkins said, are as an “also-ran” presidential candidate or as a member of a GOP president’s cabinet, in a post such as secretary of Agriculture. Or he could appoint himself to a safe GOP seat in the U.S. Senate.

“The rational choice, to me, is that he’s going to be interested in this (Senate) job himself,” Adkins said. “He has to seriously consider it. And I think people are going to urge him to consider it.”

John Hibbing, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said Ricketts has moved to the right in recent months and is well-positioned to be “a U.S. senator from Nebraska.”

Next governor could appoint

Hibbing and others raised an interesting scenario: that the Senate post goes unfilled until the new governor takes office in January. That is likely to be a Ricketts ally, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, who could then appoint Ricketts to Sasse’s seat.

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley presides over the Nebraska Legislature. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner)

Remember, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley endorsed Pillen’s primary rival, Falls City businessman Charles Herbster. So Ricketts’ resigning to let Foley make the appointment might come with risks.

Ricketts could also appoint a “placeholder” to occupy the Senate seat until the 2024 election. Spray said that could be someone such as former Gov. Kay Orr or former Omaha Mayor and U.S. Rep. Hal Daub.

That would open the possibility for Ricketts to run for the seat in 2024, which has been speculated by some observers.

Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr in the Rotunda at the Nebraska Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Lincoln. (Rebecca S. Gratz for Nebraska Examinerz)

Ricketts, a 58-year-old Republican, is in the final three months of his second term as governor and cannot run again because of term limits.

In 2006, he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, so, pundits say, Ricketts has an interest in serving in Washington.

Ricketts ran for U.S. Senate

While Ricketts has been coy about his plans after leaving office, speculation around the State Capitol has always centered on his angling for a cabinet job in a GOP administration, perhaps U.S. Commerce secretary, or testing the waters for a presidential bid or getting on a ticket as a vice presidential candidate.

His family, which owns the Chicago Cubs and founded TD Ameritrade, are major donors to Republican campaigns, so financially, he would have backing. But the GOP field of possible presidential candidates is crowded and includes former President Donald Trump as well as governors with bigger national profiles, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Track record not good

Appointing oneself to the U.S. Senate has some political risks, historically.

One famous case involved Minnesota Gov. Wendell Anderson, who resigned in 1976 so his lieutenant governor could appoint Anderson to the Senate to replace Walter Mondale. But two years later, Anderson, a Democrat, was defeated in his attempt to retain his seat.

In Wyoming, Gov. John Hickey appointed himself U.S.senator in 1961, but one year later, Hickey lost an election to retain the seat.

Hibbing, the UNL political scientist, said, Nebraska voters might “raise their eyebrows a bit” if Ricketts appointed himself. But in a GOP-dominated state like Nebraska, he said it would certainly not cost him an election.

Adkins, at UNO, said the ultimate judges of whether it would be appropriate for Ricketts to fill the vacancy himself would be the voters in 2024.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

DONATE

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com . Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 18

Phyllis Hogston Hadorn
2d ago

🙄 oh God help us all. can't Ricketts just move far far away and stay out of politics. We need young blood in office.

Reply
8
Kirsten Kennedy
2d ago

please keep him away...his small mind has no place in our goverment...Sad enough he had this state for the last 8 years...

Reply
7
Terry Springer
2d ago

he needs to go to help out with his family's business like running the Cubs and watching over the Cloister over looking the Platte river. or TD Ameritrade stadium when the college world series is in town.

Reply
4
Related
doniphanherald.com

Registration numbers for Nebraska Democrats have not rebounded since May primary

Democratic voter registrations in Nebraska have been steadily declining all year, contradicting the expectation that the party’s numbers would bounce back following a surge of Republican registrations ahead of the May primary election. Though Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said she doesn’t expect the trend to change in...
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Florida State
City
Omaha, NE
State
Washington State
City
Washington, NE
State
Nebraska State
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
KSNB Local4

Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1

Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal Daub
Person
Walter Mondale
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ben Sasse
NebraskaTV

Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams

KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate Seat#Term Limits#The U S Senate#Republicans#The University Of Florida#Lincoln#University Of Nebraska
lehsoracle.com

First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening

WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska

Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NebraskaTV

Electric vehicle infrastructure to expand in Nebraska

President Joe Biden approved national funding for electric vehicle charging stations. In Nebraska, this funding will help along Interstate I-80 and major highways. Nebraska will have access to $30.2 million dollars over a five year plan, averaging to $6 million per year. Year 1 will focus on building charging stations along the I-80 corridor and filling 50 mile gaps where there are currently no charging points. This is a nationwide step to having a charging network that makes finding a charge as easy as finding a gas station.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Increasing number of Nebraska kids coming down with RSV

After a couple of years of irregular appearances, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the increase in Nebraska, right on its usual fall-winter schedule. Dr. Russell McCulloh, pediatric infectious disease specialist and hospital medicine physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said the state is seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with the virus.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
NEBRASKA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy