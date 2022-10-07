NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters.

In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as acting superintendent on an interim basis.

Bruen had been in charge of the state police since June 2021. A 20-year veteran of the department, he was appointed superintendent by Hochul’s predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Bruen’s resignation is effective Oct. 19, the state police said.

Hochul told the Albany Times Union’s editorial board on Tuesday that she had ordered her counsel’s office to investigate allegations against Bruen.

Among them, according to the newspaper: whether he had shielded a senior human resources official from complaints about her own handling of personnel issues.