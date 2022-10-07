ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters.

In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as acting superintendent on an interim basis.

Bruen had been in charge of the state police since June 2021. A 20-year veteran of the department, he was appointed superintendent by Hochul’s predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Bruen’s resignation is effective Oct. 19, the state police said.

Hochul told the Albany Times Union’s editorial board on Tuesday that she had ordered her counsel’s office to investigate allegations against Bruen.

Among them, according to the newspaper: whether he had shielded a senior human resources official from complaints about her own handling of personnel issues.

Ernie Sanita
2d ago

internal matters like the $300 million overpayment Hochul gave to a NJ electronics company that paid 100's of thousands after the deal to Hochul's campaign. How much of a kick back does one get on $300 million.?

Tom Williamson
2d ago

Got to let people go if they get in your way. This women needs to go. Please vote in November

richard rothberg
2d ago

There's no sense n voting in November election, everyone knows the hascidic people own new york state & the men vote twice, once using their Hebrew name and a second time using their real name and they block vote!¡!!!!!¡!!!!!!!. Block voting needs to be made illegal.

