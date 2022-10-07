Read full article on original website
Antony’s Game In Numbers Manchester United 2-1 Everton
Antony had another great game on Sunday night, breaking a Manchester United record in the process.
Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton
Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton showed further signs the champions are clicking into gear.City cruised past the struggling Saints 4-0 with Erling Haaland again on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, underlining their considerable strength as they chase a third successive Premier League title.The victory was not as eye-catching as last week’s stunning 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United but Guardiola, as after the 5-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, was far more satisfied with the control exerted.The City manager said: “We are scoring a lot of goals and in the last...
Haaland nets 20th goal of season as City beats Southampton
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal in just 13 games this season as Manchester City routed Southampton 4-0 to lead the English Premier League on Saturday. Haaland extended his scoring streak to 10 straight games in all competitions by netting the fourth goal in the...
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News
All the team news as Chelsea take on Wolves in the Premier League.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton
It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups
Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
Report: Liverpool Line Up Swap Deal For Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Liverpool could beat Juventus, Manchester United, and Chelsea to Lazio midfielder in surprising swap deal according to reports.
USWNT defeated by England in front of record Wembley crowd under shadow of Yates report
The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) was defeated 2-1 by England at Wembley in an international friendly that spotlighted both the increasing popularity of women's football and its failures.
Manchester United overcomes early deficit to beat Everton
This week it was Manchester United’s turn to get terrific center forward play, as the Red Devils came back from an early concession to beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday at Goodison Park. Cooked by Manchester derby rival Erling Haaland last week, United got an Anthony Martial assist and later...
Manchester City Go Top Of The Premier League Table
The Premier League Champions Manchester City went top of the table after beating Southampton 4-0 at The Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara Fit And Ready To Face Arsenal In Premier League Clash
Liverpool will play Arsenal tomorrow with a fully fit Thiago Alcantara according to reports.
Predicted XI: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Liverpool returns to Premier League action this weekend against Arsenal, we take a look at our predicted XI
Champions League Matchday 4 buildup: Lionel Messi out for PSG, with Chelsea, Man City, Juventus also in action
The UEFA Champions League is back again for another slate of matches this midweek with Tuesday and Wednesday boasting some massive showdowns between some European giants. On Tuesday, Milan vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica are the two box office encounters kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET with Copenhagen vs. Manchester City and Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus serving as the appetizers at 12:45 p.m. ET. If that was not enough, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid make for pretty interesting undercard tussles.
Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Liverpool go in search of their first away win of the Premier League season at table-topping Arsenal.Two draws and a defeat represents a disappointing return for Jurgen Klopp’s side on the road so far, and the German will be hoping to avoid losing further ground to the clubs ahead of them.A trip to the Emirates Stadium is likely to prove tough, though, with Arsenal’s young squad enjoying a productive start to the campaign.Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE!With Tottenham despatched last weekend, Mikel Arteta will now set about felling Liverpool and further advance his side’s case for title candidacy. Here’s everything...
Ibrahima Konate insists Liverpool 'won't give up' after Reds' poor start to the season continued following loss to Arsenal which put Jurgen Klopp's side 14 points behind Gunners
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has insisted they 'won't give up' amid the club's poor run of form this season. Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their second Premier league loss of the season after losing 3-2 to Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. The Reds currently sit 10th in the Premier League...
Jürgen Klopp dismisses talk of seven-year itch despite Liverpool’s shaky start
Jürgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool’s troubles this season are not down to a seven-year glitch, despite him failing to make it to an eighth season in his previous two jobs. This weekend marks the anniversary of the German’s appointment as the successor to Brendan Rodgers in 2015. Klopp left Mainz and Borussia Dortmund after seven seasons, with his last campaign at Dortmund particularly painful: the club were in the relegation zone at Christmas before eventually bouncing back to finish seventh.
Former Liverpool Player Hopes The Reds To Sign Arsenal Star Gabriel Jesus
Former Liverpool defender believes Arsenal's new star striker Gabriel Jesus would be a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's reds.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 10
90min's predictions for Premier League gameweek 10, including Arsenal vs Liverpool and Everton vs Manchester United.
AC Milan Vs Chelsea Match Preview: UEFA Champions League
Chelsea travel to the San Siro to once again face AC Milan in Matchday 4 of the Champions League.
Nordic goal-yeti Erling Haaland awes us all but leaves Pep Guardiola oddly redundant | Barney Ronay
Manchester City are reaching towards football perfection but what happened to the false 9s and intricate tactical forms?
