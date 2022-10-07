Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO