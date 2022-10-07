Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Erik Ten Hag: Are Raphael Varane & Harry Maguire Back For Manchester United?
Erik Ten Hag has revealed the extent of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane's injuries for Manchester United.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Liverpool.
Soccer-Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton
LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo gets 700th club goal
Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager....
England 2-1 USA: Player ratings as European champions overcome World Cup winners
Player ratings from England 2-1 USA at Wembley Stadium.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo proves himself in Man United's much-needed win over Everton
LIVERPOOL, England -- After a thorough dismantling at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, Manchester United bounced back on Sunday at Goodison Park against Everton, earning a 2-1 win. Everton's Alex Iwobi and United's Antony exchanged goals inside the first 15 minutes, until an injury...
MLS・
ESPN
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Erik Ten Hag confirms Anthony Martial injury
Manchester United claimed an important 2-1 victory against Everton. The Red Devils, who were desperate to get back to domestic winning ways following last weekend’s Manchester Derby thrashing against rivals City, would have been feeling the pressure. However, after naming a strong starting 11, which included Casemiro making his...
Jurgen Klopp plays down Liverpool title challenge but insists he's committed to rebuild
Jurgen Klopp has said that it is highly unlikely Liverpool will win the Premier League this season, but reaffirmed his commitment to the club and is confident about their chances in other competitions.
CBS Sports
Champions League Matchday 4 buildup: Lionel Messi out for PSG, with Chelsea, Man City, Juventus also in action
The UEFA Champions League is back again for another slate of matches this midweek with Tuesday and Wednesday boasting some massive showdowns between some European giants. On Tuesday, Milan vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica are the two box office encounters kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET with Copenhagen vs. Manchester City and Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus serving as the appetizers at 12:45 p.m. ET. If that was not enough, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid make for pretty interesting undercard tussles.
Milan 2-0 Juventus: Player ratings as Tomori & Diaz fire the Rossoneri into third
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A meeting with Juventus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Monday's gossip: Pino, Mount, Pellegrini, Ake, Jutgla, Zakaria, Doku
Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, heading into the final 20 months of his contract. Roma's Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph) Inter Milan are set to launch another bid...
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller.
David de Gea reveals desire to stay at Man Utd despite transfer interest
David de Gea has revealed that he wants to stay at Manchester United though was unable to provide an update on contract talks with the club.
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone
Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester: Christie strike earns Cherries comeback win
Two goals in four second-half minutes saw Bournemouth beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League.
Joan Laporta confirms finances behind Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid deal
Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms the terms of Antoine Griezmann's sale to Atletico Madrid.
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as early Militao header secures win for Los Blancos
Real Madrid player ratings from their short trip to Getafe in La Liga.
90min
872
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0