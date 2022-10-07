ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo gets 700th club goal

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager....
Cristiano Ronaldo proves himself in Man United's much-needed win over Everton

LIVERPOOL, England -- After a thorough dismantling at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, Manchester United bounced back on Sunday at Goodison Park against Everton, earning a 2-1 win. Everton's Alex Iwobi and United's Antony exchanged goals inside the first 15 minutes, until an injury...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton
Erik Ten Hag confirms Anthony Martial injury

Manchester United claimed an important 2-1 victory against Everton. The Red Devils, who were desperate to get back to domestic winning ways following last weekend’s Manchester Derby thrashing against rivals City, would have been feeling the pressure. However, after naming a strong starting 11, which included Casemiro making his...
Champions League Matchday 4 buildup: Lionel Messi out for PSG, with Chelsea, Man City, Juventus also in action

The UEFA Champions League is back again for another slate of matches this midweek with Tuesday and Wednesday boasting some massive showdowns between some European giants. On Tuesday, Milan vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica are the two box office encounters kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET with Copenhagen vs. Manchester City and Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus serving as the appetizers at 12:45 p.m. ET. If that was not enough, Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid make for pretty interesting undercard tussles.
Sports
Monday's gossip: Pino, Mount, Pellegrini, Ake, Jutgla, Zakaria, Doku

Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan with England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, heading into the final 20 months of his contract. Roma's Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph) Inter Milan are set to launch another bid...
Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone

Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
