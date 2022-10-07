Read full article on original website
Fans start petitions to get Manchester City's Erling Haaland banned for scoring too many goals
Manchester City star Erling Haaland has dominated the English Premier League so far this season. In fact, he's been so dominant that fans are starting petitions to get him banned from playing. Haaland has scored a mind-boggling 14 goals in just eight Premier League matches for Manchester City in the...
How many Premier League goals is Erling Haaland projected to score this season?
Erling Haaland has already bagged 15 goals in 2022/23 and we're not even a quarter of the way through the season
What Erling Haaland is doing in Premier League is ‘crazy’, Jurgen Klopp admits
Jurgen Klopp believes “nobody in the world” can cope with what Erling Haaland is doing at Manchester City.The football star already has already scored 20 goals in 13 games for the Premier League champions this season, a record that the Liverpool boss says is “crazy”.“Nobody in the world can cope with Haaland’s situation at the moment,” Klopp admitted ahead of his club’s fixture against Arsenal.“It’s crazy what he’s doing... he’s an exceptional player in an exceptional team.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pep Guardiola jokes he’s ‘upset’ with Erling Haaland for scoring just once vs SouthamptonJurgen Klopp admits Liverpool needs to rediscover its ‘unpredictability’Liverpool v Rangers: Jurgen Klopp jokes his team was confused by tactical switch
Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton
Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton showed further signs the champions are clicking into gear.City cruised past the struggling Saints 4-0 with Erling Haaland again on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, underlining their considerable strength as they chase a third successive Premier League title.The victory was not as eye-catching as last week’s stunning 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United but Guardiola, as after the 5-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, was far more satisfied with the control exerted.The City manager said: “We are scoring a lot of goals and in the last...
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Liverpool.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton
It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's title challenge is over
Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool will not win the Premier League title after losing 3-2 loss at table-topping Arsenal.
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner on his adjustment to life at Arsenal
United States Men's National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner has revealed how he's working alongside Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to improve his ball-playing skills.
Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups
Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
Wayne Rooney warns Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Time catches up with all of us'
Wayne Rooney warns ex-Man Utd teammate Cristiano Ronaldo that 'time catches up with us all' after sitting on the bench for most of their season.
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Erik Ten Hag singles out ‘important’ Man United star following Everton performance
Erik ten Hag awarded Casemiro with his first domestic Manchester United start during Sunday’s Premier League clash away to Everton. Despite being at fault for the Toffees’ opening strike, Casemiro grew into the game and played a vital role in the Red Devils going on to claim all three points.
Liverpool expected to be without at least five for Arsenal clash
Liverpool will make the long trip south to take on Arsenal at the Emirates tomorrow afternoon, but will do so without five first-team players. The Reds could well go into tomorrow’s game as the outsiders for the first time since Mikel Arteta took charge, and they are not likely to be helped by their absences either.
St Johnstone 1-2 Celtic: Frantic finale sees Giakoumakis score dramatic winner
A last-minute winner from Giorgos Giakoumakis saw Celtic claim a dramatic 2-1 victory over St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller.
Bruno Fernandes hails Man United team-mate after Everton win
Manchester United experienced a topsy-turvy evening at Goodison Park on Sunday evening but Erik ten Hag’s men battled through to secure three vital points. Everton scored early in the first half but goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo completed United’s turnaround, with the latter scoring the 700th goal of his club career.
Gianluca Scamacca shows he's ready to fire for improving West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca was the star of the show as West Ham overcame Fulham 3-1 at London Stadium.
