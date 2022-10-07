Jurgen Klopp believes “nobody in the world” can cope with what Erling Haaland is doing at Manchester City.The football star already has already scored 20 goals in 13 games for the Premier League champions this season, a record that the Liverpool boss says is “crazy”.“Nobody in the world can cope with Haaland’s situation at the moment,” Klopp admitted ahead of his club’s fixture against Arsenal.“It’s crazy what he’s doing... he’s an exceptional player in an exceptional team.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pep Guardiola jokes he’s ‘upset’ with Erling Haaland for scoring just once vs SouthamptonJurgen Klopp admits Liverpool needs to rediscover its ‘unpredictability’Liverpool v Rangers: Jurgen Klopp jokes his team was confused by tactical switch

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO