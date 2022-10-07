ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

What Erling Haaland is doing in Premier League is ‘crazy’, Jurgen Klopp admits

Jurgen Klopp believes “nobody in the world” can cope with what Erling Haaland is doing at Manchester City.The football star already has already scored 20 goals in 13 games for the Premier League champions this season, a record that the Liverpool boss says is “crazy”.“Nobody in the world can cope with Haaland’s situation at the moment,” Klopp admitted ahead of his club’s fixture against Arsenal.“It’s crazy what he’s doing... he’s an exceptional player in an exceptional team.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pep Guardiola jokes he’s ‘upset’ with Erling Haaland for scoring just once vs SouthamptonJurgen Klopp admits Liverpool needs to rediscover its ‘unpredictability’Liverpool v Rangers: Jurgen Klopp jokes his team was confused by tactical switch
Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton

Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton showed further signs the champions are clicking into gear.City cruised past the struggling Saints 4-0 with Erling Haaland again on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, underlining their considerable strength as they chase a third successive Premier League title.The victory was not as eye-catching as last week’s stunning 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United but Guardiola, as after the 5-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen, was far more satisfied with the control exerted.The City manager said: “We are scoring a lot of goals and in the last...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton

It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
Manchester City Vs Southampton; Confirmed Line-Ups

Manchester City take on Southampton at The Etihad as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal before The Gunners play Liverpool on Sunday. City's first two games since club football returned after the international break were comfortable victories against rivals Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with the Premier League Champions scoring 11 goals in those games.
Liverpool expected to be without at least five for Arsenal clash

Liverpool will make the long trip south to take on Arsenal at the Emirates tomorrow afternoon, but will do so without five first-team players. The Reds could well go into tomorrow’s game as the outsiders for the first time since Mikel Arteta took charge, and they are not likely to be helped by their absences either.
Bruno Fernandes hails Man United team-mate after Everton win

Manchester United experienced a topsy-turvy evening at Goodison Park on Sunday evening but Erik ten Hag’s men battled through to secure three vital points. Everton scored early in the first half but goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo completed United’s turnaround, with the latter scoring the 700th goal of his club career.
