purduesports.com
Women’s Golf Heads to Medinah for Illini Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women's Golf returns to Illinois for the second consecutive week, competing in the Illini Invitational at historic Medinah Country Club (Oct. 10-11). TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE. Monday, Oct. 10: Rounds 1 and 2 (9:30 a.m. ET Shogun Start) Tuesday, Oct. 11: Round 3 (10 a.m. ET...
purduesports.com
Boilers Set for 2022 Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women's Basketball is set to take over Minneapolis along with the rest of the Big Ten for the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. On Tuesday, head coach Katie Gearlds, fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin, senior guard Jeanae Terry and junior guard Madison Layden will be live from the Target Center for the first day of the two-day event.
purduesports.com
#5 Boilermakers Fall to #7 Badgers, 1-3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The No. 7 Wisconsin Badgers handed No. 5 Purdue its first loss of conference action following a tight fourth set that saw six set points between the two teams before Wisconsin took the match, 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 28-30. With the result, Purdue moves to 14-2, 5-1 on the season while Wisconsin improves to 11-3, 5-1. The Boilermakers battled back in the fourth set from a 16-19 deficit to tie up the match 19-19 then again at virtually every point thereafter. No. 5 Purdue held set point two times in the fourth before Wisconsin sealed it on a service ace.
purduesports.com
Purdue Topples the Terps
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Back-to-back fourth quarter touchdown drives for Purdue sandwiched in between two straight stops on point after attempts gave Purdue a 31-29 victory over Maryland on Saturday at SECU Stadium. The Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 B1G) picked up their second straight Big Ten road victory with the...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: New Uniforms Revealed
Let’s talk about things that are perfect in life. Seeing your first child born into the world.
Current Publishing
Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January
Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
Majority of Boone County residents seem to be against proposed project
On Monday night, a meeting was held at the Boone County Fairgrounds where the group updated the community on what they had learned about the proposed research and innovation park
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
wrtv.com
Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death
KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
wrtv.com
OPHS holds Expungement Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people started the process of having their criminal records cleared at the Re-entry Steps to Expungement Fair on Saturday. "It's hard to find jobs. When I fill out applications, I don't know what to put, what not to put. It's just a very big obstacle that sucks," Amanda Weliever said.
Fox 59
‘I was blackmailed’: Suspect in Purdue student’s murder appears in court, admitted to killing
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate at Purdue University made his first appearance in court Friday where he claimed he was “blackmailed” and was granted a continuance in his case. 22-year-old Ji Min Sha was taken into custody Oct. 5 and...
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
WLFI.com
'I was blackmailed': Purdue stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- As he walked down the hallway of the Tippecanoe County Jail, Ji Min Sha was asked why he killed his Purdue University roommate, 20-year-old Varun Chheda. "I was blackmailed," Sha said, without explaining what he meant by the statement. Sha appeared before Tippecanoe County Magistrate Sarah...
Fox 59
Man pulled from vehicle overturned in pond
INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment. When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside. Six IFD firefighters...
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
Current Publishing
Legal battle continues among Boone County officials
Boone County councilman Aaron Williams has filed a counterclaim in a suit filed by a Boone County employee who accused him of sexual harrassment, in which court documents state he “denies that any ‘events’ of sexual harassment occurred.” Williams also has filed a separate suit against Boone County Commissioner Tom Santelli, who he claims conspired to “destroy Williams’ reputation.”
wrtv.com
Westfield police searching for pair of missing teens
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Landaverde is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair...
readthereporter.com
Gaylor Electric lights up the night on Nickel Plate’s Reindeer Express
Gaylor Electric is bringing the holiday spirit earlier this year with the installation of Christmas lights on the Nickel Plate Express (NPX). A team from Gaylor Electric spent three days to install over 2,200 LED Christmas lights along the exterior of the NPX train to prepare for the upcoming Reindeer Express that will begin on Nov. 19.
The Unsolved Snapchat Murders
Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
Fox 59
Indy man’s murder charge dismissed as part of plea deal in infant’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve less than seven years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child. Previous reports stated that Carl Hensley was arrested in February 2021 after detectives were notified of a...
