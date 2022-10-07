ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

Related
purduesports.com

Women’s Golf Heads to Medinah for Illini Invitational

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women's Golf returns to Illinois for the second consecutive week, competing in the Illini Invitational at historic Medinah Country Club (Oct. 10-11). TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE. Monday, Oct. 10: Rounds 1 and 2 (9:30 a.m. ET Shogun Start) Tuesday, Oct. 11: Round 3 (10 a.m. ET...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Boilers Set for 2022 Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women's Basketball is set to take over Minneapolis along with the rest of the Big Ten for the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. On Tuesday, head coach Katie Gearlds, fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin, senior guard Jeanae Terry and junior guard Madison Layden will be live from the Target Center for the first day of the two-day event.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

#5 Boilermakers Fall to #7 Badgers, 1-3

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The No. 7 Wisconsin Badgers handed No. 5 Purdue its first loss of conference action following a tight fourth set that saw six set points between the two teams before Wisconsin took the match, 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 28-30. With the result, Purdue moves to 14-2, 5-1 on the season while Wisconsin improves to 11-3, 5-1. The Boilermakers battled back in the fourth set from a 16-19 deficit to tie up the match 19-19 then again at virtually every point thereafter. No. 5 Purdue held set point two times in the fourth before Wisconsin sealed it on a service ace.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Purdue Topples the Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Back-to-back fourth quarter touchdown drives for Purdue sandwiched in between two straight stops on point after attempts gave Purdue a 31-29 victory over Maryland on Saturday at SECU Stadium. The Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 B1G) picked up their second straight Big Ten road victory with the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
City
Galveston, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Current Publishing

Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Sports Medicine#Christus Health#Medical School#The Old Gold Black#Mackey Arena#Notre Dame College
wrtv.com

Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
KOKOMO, IN
wrtv.com

OPHS holds Expungement Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people started the process of having their criminal records cleared at the Re-entry Steps to Expungement Fair on Saturday. "It's hard to find jobs. When I fill out applications, I don't know what to put, what not to put. It's just a very big obstacle that sucks," Amanda Weliever said.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
DANVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox 59

Man pulled from vehicle overturned in pond

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment. When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside. Six IFD firefighters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Legal battle continues among Boone County officials

Boone County councilman Aaron Williams has filed a counterclaim in a suit filed by a Boone County employee who accused him of sexual harrassment, in which court documents state he “denies that any ‘events’ of sexual harassment occurred.” Williams also has filed a separate suit against Boone County Commissioner Tom Santelli, who he claims conspired to “destroy Williams’ reputation.”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Westfield police searching for pair of missing teens

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Landaverde is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Gaylor Electric lights up the night on Nickel Plate’s Reindeer Express

Gaylor Electric is bringing the holiday spirit earlier this year with the installation of Christmas lights on the Nickel Plate Express (NPX). A team from Gaylor Electric spent three days to install over 2,200 LED Christmas lights along the exterior of the NPX train to prepare for the upcoming Reindeer Express that will begin on Nov. 19.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Sam H Arnold

The Unsolved Snapchat Murders

Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
DELPHI, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy