Cleveland, OH

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry

If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 6

A pair of wide receivers and an intriguing quarterback streamer highlight the top fantasy football pickups for Week 6 of the NFL season. The fantasy football season is about to take another step up in difficulty as byes are set to begin in Week 6. The Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans are the first four teams to get a week of rest, meaning fantasy owners now have to navigate byes alongside injuries and performance to put together their ideal starting lineups.
Skip Bayless is having a full-blown meltdown over Cowboys beating Rams

Skip Bayless was in rare form after his Dallas Cowboys stomped the Los Angeles Rams. Only the Dallas Cowboys can make Skip Bayless go full-blown CAPS ATTACK over Twitter. Not since Teddy Bridgewater took over briefly for Drew Brees have we seen a backup quarterback look this undeniably tremendous. All Cooper Rush does is win games quarterbacking America’s Team. Although Dak Prescott will be returning here very soon, Dallas is 4-1 on the season and the Cowboys’ only loss was back in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Prescott got hurt.
Cowboys foolish band-aid solution to OL already coming back to bite them

Jason Peters, who was brought in by the Dallas Cowboys to fill the void left by Tyron Smith, is dealing with injury. The Dallas Cowboys dealt with injuries long before the start of the season, perhaps the most notable being offensive tackle Tyron Smith being sidelined with a torn hamstring. With his absence, the Cowboys decided to bring in depth in the form of former Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears lineman Jason Peters.
