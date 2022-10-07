Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Antonio Brown took another shot at Tom Brady over Gisele divorce rumors
Antonio Brown is still taking shots at Tom Brady, and won’t stop tweeting about his family or marital issues. Just when you thought Antonio Brown couldn’t control himself, he outdid himself –again. This time he took another shot at Tom Brady and his potential divorce from Gisele.
Packers fans were rudely reminded about the saddest Aaron Rodgers stat during London game
The Green Bay Packers inability to draft a first-round wide receiver for Aaron Rodgers is one of the NFL’s most inescapable stats. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Green Bay Packers have never drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft while Aaron Rodgers has been the starter.
If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry
If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players.
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
Carolina Panthers finally fired Matt Rhule, and Twitter got off its jokes
The Carolina Panthers mercifully fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending his tenure after just 38 games. It could be said that the writing was on the wall for Matt Rhule. The Carolina Panthers head coach was fired on Monday after a 35-17 loss to the 49ers, and just 38 games into his long-term contract he signed back in 2020.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 6
A pair of wide receivers and an intriguing quarterback streamer highlight the top fantasy football pickups for Week 6 of the NFL season. The fantasy football season is about to take another step up in difficulty as byes are set to begin in Week 6. The Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans are the first four teams to get a week of rest, meaning fantasy owners now have to navigate byes alongside injuries and performance to put together their ideal starting lineups.
Skip Bayless is having a full-blown meltdown over Cowboys beating Rams
Skip Bayless was in rare form after his Dallas Cowboys stomped the Los Angeles Rams. Only the Dallas Cowboys can make Skip Bayless go full-blown CAPS ATTACK over Twitter. Not since Teddy Bridgewater took over briefly for Drew Brees have we seen a backup quarterback look this undeniably tremendous. All Cooper Rush does is win games quarterbacking America’s Team. Although Dak Prescott will be returning here very soon, Dallas is 4-1 on the season and the Cowboys’ only loss was back in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Prescott got hurt.
Back to school: 5 jobs Matt Rhule would crush once he returns to the college game
With Matt Rhule out as the Carolina Panthers head coach, he becomes a top candidate for many vacancies in the college game. It took a few years, but Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper finally learned that Matt Rhule is a college coach and not cut out for the NFL. This...
Cowboys foolish band-aid solution to OL already coming back to bite them
Jason Peters, who was brought in by the Dallas Cowboys to fill the void left by Tyron Smith, is dealing with injury. The Dallas Cowboys dealt with injuries long before the start of the season, perhaps the most notable being offensive tackle Tyron Smith being sidelined with a torn hamstring. With his absence, the Cowboys decided to bring in depth in the form of former Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears lineman Jason Peters.
Matt Rhule buyout: How much do Carolina Panthers owe former head coach?
Now that the mercy of the football gods has been enacted, all attention turns to the tricky Matt Rhule buyout situation. One of the least surprising firings in the NFL finally happened on Monday. The Carolina Panthers proverbially brought Matt Rhule out to see the ocean one last time and promptly fired him after just 38 games.
Miami Heat: Jamal Cain took 2-way spot but hopefully, Darius Days sticks around
As the Miami Heat continue to progress through their preseason, they are doing what all teams do but something that they do at a higher level than most others. By finding and developing unknown talent like few others in the world of sports can, the Miami Heat have built a reputation for getting the most out of those types of guys.
