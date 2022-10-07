ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

DECILL BROWN
2d ago

this s*** is becoming a a trend I think people are really suicide in herself by train and they're using bright line to do it but it it's not bright line fault

CBS Miami

One dead, three injured in NE Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - A man is dead and three others were injured after a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade. It happened Sunday night in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. Two men were taken to Aventura Hospital where one of the men died. A third man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. The fourth person, a woman, was grazed in the arm. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Detectives seek information about fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian last week in the city of Miami and then fled the scene. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace. Miami police and City of Miami...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman, 3 men shot outside home in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after four people were shot Sunday night in northeast Miami-Dade. The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. According to authorities, the victims included a woman and three men. Local 10′s cameras...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC 2

Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed

MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved.  Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Saves Family From Fire at North Miami Home

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that erupted overnight Sunday at a North Miami home. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Northwest 131st Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalions 3 and 4 responded to the scene. Samantha Delpeche told NBC 6 she is the reason everyone made it...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Traffic alert: Crash closes SR-924 WB near Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – SKY 10 was over a crash Friday afternoon on State Road 924 at Northwest 57 Avenue near Hialeah. A green dump truck rolled over on the westbound lanes of SR-924 and firefighters were using a truck with a crane. According to Florida Highway Patrol Capt. Alvaro...
HIALEAH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton

Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida

The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

