DECILL BROWN
2d ago
this s*** is becoming a a trend I think people are really suicide in herself by train and they're using bright line to do it but it it's not bright line fault
One dead, three injured in NE Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - A man is dead and three others were injured after a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade. It happened Sunday night in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. Two men were taken to Aventura Hospital where one of the men died. A third man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. The fourth person, a woman, was grazed in the arm. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two shooting victims are desperate for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters.
Click10.com
Detectives seek information about fatal hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian last week in the city of Miami and then fled the scene. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace. Miami police and City of Miami...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
Click10.com
Woman, 3 men shot outside home in northeast Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after four people were shot Sunday night in northeast Miami-Dade. The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. According to authorities, the victims included a woman and three men. Local 10′s cameras...
WSVN-TV
4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Miami’s ‘Miss Liz,’ Liberty City’s matriarch
MIAMI — A man is accused of fatally shooting a Miami woman known as the matriarch of the city’s Liberty City neighborhood. James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 9 killing of Elizabeth “Miss Liz” Level, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales announced.
Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek
Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
NBC 2
Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed
MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved. Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
Click10.com
Fire at Northwest Miami-Dade home erupts early Saturday morning
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A Northwest Miami-Dade home was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out early Saturday morning. Miami-Dade firefighters were called to the home at NW 100th Street and NW 14th Avenue around 2 a.m. At this time, there is no word if anyone was in...
NBC Miami
Woman Saves Family From Fire at North Miami Home
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that erupted overnight Sunday at a North Miami home. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Northwest 131st Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalions 3 and 4 responded to the scene. Samantha Delpeche told NBC 6 she is the reason everyone made it...
Click10.com
Homestead men traveled to Fort Myers Beach to loot after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Officials in Lee County accused two South Florida men of traveling to Fort Myers Beach under the guise of assisting Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts and looting from a local business instead. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel...
Click10.com
Traffic alert: Crash closes SR-924 WB near Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – SKY 10 was over a crash Friday afternoon on State Road 924 at Northwest 57 Avenue near Hialeah. A green dump truck rolled over on the westbound lanes of SR-924 and firefighters were using a truck with a crane. According to Florida Highway Patrol Capt. Alvaro...
WSVN-TV
North Miami Beach officials issue Publix gift cards for residents impacted by COVID-19
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach residents who have been hit financially due to the pandemic can soon receive some help. On Thursday, officials with North Miami Beach began handing out $150 Publix gift cards for residents who can prove they have experienced hardship due to COVID-19.
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Gardens Police officer arrested, fired after criminal and internal affairs probe
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer has been fired and arrested. Department officials said 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was terminated after a criminal and internal affairs investigation. Officials have not given a reason for the arrest, but they said they will release more details this week. In...
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
Click10.com
Shalom Preschool evacuates during ‘small fire’ in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A fire prompted the evacuation of Shalom Preschool on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters responded to the building at 3518 N. Ocean Blvd., at the Chabad Lubavitch, an Orthodox Jewish Hasidic synagogue. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said there was a small fire...
Bryan Leger, homeless resident and “free spirit,” dies after bicycle crash
Bryan Leger, a homeless man known for making straw hats and often seen near Crossbridge Church and Crandon Park, died Wednesday after being involved in an unspecified bicycle crash, police said. He was 63. The exact circumstances of his death were not clear. Leger, who sometimes worked as a handyman at the church, was found […]
