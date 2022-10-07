Read full article on original website
Indiana hospitals face significant financial challenges, survey says
Indiana hospitals continue to face significant challenges, according to the most recent data collected by the Indiana Hospital Association. The association's survey of Indiana hospitals highlights an unprecedented workforce crisis, the rising costs of drugs, labor, and equipment, in addition to lingering supply shortages, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's.
New York settles with ambulance company over illegal balance billing
Mobile Life Support Services, an Orange County, N.Y.-based ambulance company, has settled with the state for unlawfully billing patients, the New York attorney general said Oct. 6. According to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, Mobile Life engaged in balance billing, sometimes sending patients to debt collection...
Hospitalwide outages still plaguing CommonSpirit hospitals
Patients and health providers from numerous subsidiaries of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health have revealed the ongoing effect of the unidentified IT security incident that reportedly began Oct. 3. The attack, which has affected CHI Health facilities in Nebraska and Tennessee, Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health providers, MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center...
Novant Health to hire 300 international nurses
Winston Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to hire 300 international nurses to help offset the nursing shortage, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC affiliate WCNC. Candidates are sourced through Novant Health's international nurse fellowship program. The health system is competing for skilled nurses in a hot job market, with hospital systems across the country vying for the same employees. The international nurse fellowship has resulted in the hiring of more than 100 international nurses to date, according to the report.
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
Ohio nursing home system closes 1 location
Defiance (Ohio) Healthcare and Rehabilitation is relocating all 48 residents and closing its doors, The Crescent-News reported Oct. 7. Defiance is owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, the report said. Certus purchased the Defiance facility in December 2021. Some residents are choosing to...
Viral 'one chip challenge' sending kids to hospital
The resurgence of a social media trend encouraging people to eat a chip with two of the hottest known peppers is sending some children to the hospital. The trend is being banned in school districts across the country amid reports of children being sent to the hospital after trying it, silive.com reported Sept. 27. A school district spokesperson in Tyler, Texas told Today Sept. 20 three middle school students were hospitalized after attempting the challenge. Three students in Lodi (Calif.) Unified School District were also hospitalized from the challenge.
$4.1M awarded to recruit, train public health workers
The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $4.1 million to the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, according to an Oct. 7 report from the Arizona Republic. Funding will go to the Western Region Public Health Training Center to provide free training and continuing...
U of Arizona receives $7.2M to boost healthcare workforce in rural, underserved communities
The Arizona Area Health Education Centers Program at the University of Arizona received $7.2 million in federal funding to continue growing the health professions workforce in the state. Funding will be distributed over five years and focuses on rural and urban medically underserved communities. Arizona has one of the highest...
$5.7M grant to improve West Virginia school mental health services
West Virginia was awarded $5.7 million from the U.S. Department of Education's Stronger Connections Grant Program to increase school-based mental and emotional health services, according to an Oct. 6 news release. Funding will support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students. "For too long, schools have lacked the resources...
