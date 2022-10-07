ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater city leaders, transit authority move forward with new transit center

By Annie Mapp
 3 days ago

CLEARWATER, FL (WFLA) Clearwater City leaders and members of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority signed an agreement for a new transit center Friday morning.

The signing follows the Clearwater City Council vote to approve a ”land swap” with PSTA allowing it to build the center on a vacant city-owned lot located at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue.

Construction for the Clearwater Transit Center will begin in 2023. PSTA leaders said 700,000 people in the area rely on buses, rideshares, bikes, and scooters to get around downtown Clearwater, area beaches and beyond.

“This one will be a sustainable center, it’ll be twice as big as the other one,” said PSTA Chief Executive Officer, Brad Miller. “The current transit center wasn’t built for electric, batter-powered buses, green which we’re going toward.”

A 40-year-old transit facility is near where the new facility will be built, but Miller shared it can no longer serve the bus routes in the area nor handle modern electric buses.

