What’s the plan for migrants living in Travis hotel? NYC reps to answer public’s questions Tuesday

Read full article on original website
Joseph Graziano
2d ago
I don't sympathize with them they came here illegally they should be glad they got someplace to go send them back for there own good they are overcrowding the schools not enough bilingual teachers who knows what grade level they are
Reply
7
pal
2d ago
If these migrants come to Staten Island there are going to be a lot of politicians voted out
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYC subsidized housing: Staten Island tenants battling a ‘creepy fuzzy-looking’ growth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond Gardens resident Ivory Fyall and her family noticed and reported to management a “creepy fuzzy-looking” substance growing in between and over the linoleum tiles in their living room in August. October has arrived and the mold growth was removed, but the family is still awaiting full remediation of the fungus under their floor.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
‘We’re asking for emergency aid’: Staten Island immigrant organizations rally to help asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island religious and immigrant leaders gathered at Veterans Park in Port Richmond Sunday afternoon to call for aid for asylum seekers who have arrived in the borough with a dearth of supplies. Around 40 individuals living within hotels in Travis were transported to the...
Public invited to question NYC reps about Travis hotel migrant housing plan during Community Board 2 public hearing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City representatives will answer questions from the public about migrant families from Central and South America being housed in a Travis hotel during a virtual public hearing of Community Board 2 on Tuesday. Community leaders have criticized the plan, noting the limited transportation and medical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor Adams Declared a State of Emergency that Includes a $1 Billion Price Tag
Mayor Eric Adams declares a state of emergencyScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants to other cities this past April. Chicago declared an emergency proclamation on September 24 after migrants started arriving at the beginning of the month. Washington D.C. declared a public emergency in September as well.
Columbus Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Columbus Day, the U.S. federal holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas, is Monday. The holiday is celebrated in New York City as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day. Here’s a look at what else is open and closed on Staten Island in...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people were shot outside his Long Island home
NEW YORK — New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said his family is safe after two people were shot outside his home Sunday afternoon. Zeldin, who was not home during the shooting, released a statement describing the shooting outside their home in Shirley. “My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
RELATED PEOPLE
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
Just let congestion pricing die already. It’ll save us all time and money (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Sometimes you just have to admit that you’re beat. And those who want to jam the congestion pricing tax down our throats should be first in line to do so. Try as they might, New York Democrats just can’t get the first-in-the-nation program off...
NY1
Throggs Neck residents upset with Bruckner rezoning plans
Dozens of community members and advocates with the Bronx Coalition Against Up Zoning rallied Saturday in front of Council Member Marjorie Velasquez’s office to express dismay over her vote in favor of the Bruckner rezoning project. “Campaigning Marjorie Velasquez had stated to multiple communities that she was against this...
‘Was louder than most concerts’: NJ resident keeps log of boom parties impacting Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Jersey resident Sean Kelsey made at least 37 calls to Garden State police between 2019 and 2021 about noise from “boom” parties. Kelsey has lived in Jersey City for 16 years and said the noise has been an issue since the day he moved into his condo. Neighbors who lived there before he moved in said the noise has been going on for as long as they can remember.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu reacts to NYC's mayor declaring immigration emergency
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city “will always do everything we can” to help those in need after New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency in response to the city's migrant crisis. Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that the demand being...
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the Right
This past Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams condemned fellow politicians on the left as well as the right. The announcement came after Mayor Adams was relocating Texas migrants in his city from the Bronx in Orchard Beach to Randall’s Island.
Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A single empty chair in the back of a classroom marks an important metaphor and life lesson for students of New Jersey teacher Daniel Gill. Gill, who has been an educator in Montclair, N.J., for 53 years, teaches social studies at Glenfield Middle School, according to NJ.com, the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site. Generations of students understand what the empty chair symbolizes — and it inspired other schools to do the same.
Court filing states that NYPD risks violating Americans with Disabilities Act: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s interpretation of the American With Disabilities law is wrong, and changes are mandatory, federal prosecutors say in an ongoing lawsuit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood. According to Streetsblog, following an Oct. 5 brief submitted by the Department of Justice,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Migrants at hotel say Travis has been treating them well; restaurateur helps feed hungry women and children in need
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Migrants currently living at a Travis-based hotel never heard of Staten Island prior to coming to the New York City borough. For at least a little while, it’s home. Standing in a windy parking lot outside their hotel Sunday morning, at least 10 migrants...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Kate MacKenzie director of Office of Food Policy
The mayor reappointed Brooklyn resident Kate MacKenzie to the position of executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy (MOFP). The current agenda of MOFP includes the equity goals of Food Forward NYC, the 10-year food policy plan of the city government, the first of its kind. “Mayor...
‘Don’t give. It’s not your pastor,’ Staten Island church warns of social media scams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With many donation-related scams designed to get unsuspecting citizens to fork over their hard earned cash, it’s no surprise fraudsters pretending to be clergy are preying on Americans in increasing numbers. Parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. (OLGC) Church in Tompkinsville were warned...
themonitormmc.com
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 5