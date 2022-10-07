ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

What’s the plan for migrants living in Travis hotel? NYC reps to answer public’s questions Tuesday

By Ann Marie Barron
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Joseph Graziano
2d ago

I don't sympathize with them they came here illegally they should be glad they got someplace to go send them back for there own good they are overcrowding the schools not enough bilingual teachers who knows what grade level they are

pal
2d ago

If these migrants come to Staten Island there are going to be a lot of politicians voted out

