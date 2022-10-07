ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers use state resources in political campaigns (and, it’s legal … for now)

Montana state Sen. David Howard, R-Park City, is termed out from running again, but that isn’t stopping him from one last campaign this year. Just a day after the Park City School District pushed out information about a school levy campaign, Howard sent a letter on Montana Senate letterhead to constituents, using his privilege as a senator, and urging residents to vote against the school funding request, which appears on the ballot this year.
102.5 The Bone

Republican candidate gains momentum in Oregon governor's race

Oregon may be on the verge of electing its first Republican governor in a generation next month. It would be a heavy blow for Democrats, an indictment of the party’s brand in what has been one of the most progressive states in the country. Portland, its largest city, has been an epicenter of left-wing activism in support of causes like defunding the police and drug decriminalization.
WKRN News 2

Seven governors’ races to watch this November

While much of the attention this midterm season is directed at who will control the House and Senate, Republicans and Democrats are also eyeing three dozen governors’ mansions. Twenty governorships currently held by Republicans are up for grabs, in addition to 16 on the Democratic side. However, just a handful have emerged as critical pickup […]
Axios

Cash floods down-ballot races

With just about a month to Election Day, both parties are pouring tens of millions of dollars into last-ditch efforts to consolidate control over state governments, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Major national fights are shaped at the state level, where legislatures have huge influence over issues like election...
