Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Former congressmen rally behind Holden Hoggatt in bid to upset Rep. Clay Higgins
Republican prosecutor Holden Hoggatt has secured the support of three former Louisiana members of Congress in his bid to upset incumbent GOP U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins in the Nov. 8 election. All three - former Republican Congressman Charles Boustany, former Democratic Congressman Chris John and former U.S. Sen. John Breaux...
NOLA.com
Holden Hoggatt picks up major endorsements in House race against Clay Higgins
Three lions of Acadiana politics on Monday are throwing their support behind the opponent of U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, possibly changing the tenor of the state’s only competitive Nov. 8 congressional race. John Breaux, Charles Boustany and Chris John, who together represented Acadiana in the U.S. House of Representatives...
Attorney General Jeff Landry officially launches campaign for Governor
After months of speculation and hints that he would be running for governor in 2023, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry formally announced his candidacy for the state's highest office on Wednesday. In a video posted to his social media pages, Landry told his life story and outlined his campaign platform.
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Arizona Senate showdown: Democratic Sen. Kelly and GOP challenger Masters face-off in their only debate
With just over a month to go until November’s midterm elections, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Republican nominee Blake Masters will share the same stage Thursday evening in their only debate in a crucial battleground state race that’s one of a handful which will likely determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority.
Trump's pick for governor in Michigan is left to fend for herself as money dries up
LANSING, Mich. — Two months ago, former President Donald Trump and the Republican establishment joined forces to elevate Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s messy GOP primary for governor, signaling a united front against Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer. But since then, national Republicans have largely abandoned Dixon, leaving her to...
Lawmakers use state resources in political campaigns (and, it’s legal … for now)
Montana state Sen. David Howard, R-Park City, is termed out from running again, but that isn’t stopping him from one last campaign this year. Just a day after the Park City School District pushed out information about a school levy campaign, Howard sent a letter on Montana Senate letterhead to constituents, using his privilege as a senator, and urging residents to vote against the school funding request, which appears on the ballot this year.
GOP Candidate Critical Of Mail-In Voting Used Mail To Vote: Report
A Republican secretary of state candidate in Arizona who claimed last month he goes to the polls in person to vote has a roughly 14-year history of voting mostly by mail, according to Arizona journalist Dillon Rosenblatt. Mark Finchem, a Donald Trump-endorsed conspiracy theorist, said at a debate last month...
Election denier Kari Lake has a real shot of winning a swing state governorship
CNN — One of the big questions heading into the 2022 cycle had been how Republican candidates would or not reflect the GOP base when it came to views of the 2020 election. Poll after poll has shown that a clear majority of Republicans falsely believe that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election.
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
CNN — There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of “Make American Great Again” candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona, a state he narrowly lost in 2020 where he has relentlessly sought to overturn the presidential election results.
Republican candidate gains momentum in Oregon governor's race
Oregon may be on the verge of electing its first Republican governor in a generation next month. It would be a heavy blow for Democrats, an indictment of the party’s brand in what has been one of the most progressive states in the country. Portland, its largest city, has been an epicenter of left-wing activism in support of causes like defunding the police and drug decriminalization.
Washington Examiner
Blake Masters receives GOP fundraising boost in Arizona Senate race ahead of debate
A top Republican funding source is stepping into the Arizona Senate race in support of Blake Masters after a political action committee associated with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) canceled millions of dollars in ad buys last month. The National Republican Senatorial Committee announced Thursday it will make a "seven-figure...
Arizona families keep winning on school choice and more states need to follow our lead
Arizona families keep winning on school choice, defeating teachers union that tried to stop law even after it was signed. Here’s how to be victorious.
Seven governors’ races to watch this November
While much of the attention this midterm season is directed at who will control the House and Senate, Republicans and Democrats are also eyeing three dozen governors’ mansions. Twenty governorships currently held by Republicans are up for grabs, in addition to 16 on the Democratic side. However, just a handful have emerged as critical pickup […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Let Brian Kelly dish the straight truth. Josh Heupel outfoxed LSU's pricy hire | Toppmeyer
Josh Heupel outfoxed Brian Kelly on Saturday, but don't take my word for it. Hear this from the coaching expert LSU is paying $9.5 million this season. "We're getting outcoached," Kelly told ESPN at halftime. The mismatch continued after halftime, and reveling Vols fans took over Tiger Stadium in the...
CNBC
Nevada Democrats sound alarm as election denier leads secretary of state race
Jim Marchant, the election-denying Republican nominee for secretary of state in Nevada, has so far been outspent and out campaigned by his Democratic opponent. But as the first counties in the state begin to mail out ballots to voters, he has consistently polled ahead of Democrat Cisco Aguilar. Democratic groups...
CNN Polls: Democrat holds edge in Arizona Senate race while Nevada contest has no clear leader
CNN — New CNN polling in two critical Senate battlegrounds finds that Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters, while there is no clear leader in the race in Nevada between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and her GOP opponent, Adam Laxalt.
Cash floods down-ballot races
With just about a month to Election Day, both parties are pouring tens of millions of dollars into last-ditch efforts to consolidate control over state governments, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Major national fights are shaped at the state level, where legislatures have huge influence over issues like election...
