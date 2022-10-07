ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis, DEP secretary speak in Daytona Beach

By Dylan Abad
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Friday at a park in Daytona Beach.

The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. The pair are scheduled to begin the event at Frank Rendon Park at 12: 45 p.m.

The governor’s office did not provide additional information regarding the event.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Ron Desantis
Community Policy