Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Elon Musk Announces First Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries to Pepsi in December

After years of delays, the Tesla Semi Truck could materialize as soon as December. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday night the automaker would finally make good on its yearslong promises to deliver its first Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to Pepsi beginning in December. According to Cleantechnica, Pepsi and Frito Lay placed orders for 100 Semi Trucks and began installing MegaChargers at their headquarters this year.
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
Ohio-made electric tractors could be a ‘game-changer’

The future of tractors is coming to Ohio. California-based Monarch Tractors announced in August that its MK-V all-electric tractor would be produced, in Lordstown, Ohio, at the former General Motors plant now owned by Foxconn. While the MK-V won’t work for all farming operations, it could be a game changer...
GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand

(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
IDRA finishes 9,000-ton Giga Press; Tesla expecting it any day now

IDRA Group announced that it has finished building and testing the 9,000-ton Giga Press that will be used to build Tesla’s Cybertruck. In May, IDRA shared a video detailing the assembly of the massive machine. The company said that it is the first to build these large machines designed...
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...
Tesla Says Its Used Car Business Rivals Big Name Used Car Retailers

The demand for EVs has skyrocketed in the US, and it's primarily thanks to Tesla. Many prospective EV owners have likely considered a Tesla, but prices are high, and wait times are long. This is why many folks have taken to the pre-owned market to find a Tesla they can afford and take delivery of immediately. In fact, a Tesla executive claims the brand's used car division is much bigger than people may realize.
Tesla Rival Rivian Suffers a Huge Blow

It's a huge setback for Rivian (RIVN) . The upstart managed to buy time with investors this week by reaffirming its production target of 25,000 electric vehicles in 2022, despite continued supply chain problems and soaring raw material prices. The Irvine, Calif.-based group said on Oct. 3 that it "believes...
Tesla Starts Electric Semi Truck Production; Pepsi to Receive First Deliveries

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter that the production of the automaker's long-awaited semi-truck has finally started. According to Musk, Tesla will begin deliveries of the semi-truck as early as December 1. Tesla's Electric Semi Truck Finally in Production After Several Delays. Musk first announced Tesla's semi-truck in 2017....
Tesla Semi to put EV heavy trucks to the test

Half a decade after Elon Musk first revealed it, the Tesla Semi is poised to reach its first customers before the end of the year. Why it matters: The rollout will launch a real-world validation process, testing whether electrification is well-suited for heavy trucks, which mostly run on diesel fuel for now.
Rivian stock sinks after 13,000 vehicles recalled for steering-safety issue

Rivian shares sharply dropped Monday after the electric vehicle maker said it was acting with "urgency" in voluntarily recalling thousands of vehicles over a possible steering-related hazard. Rivian recalled 13,000 of its vehicles late Friday after a structural manufacturing error was discovered in seven cars. The fastener to the front...
