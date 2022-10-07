ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym

Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show at Indiana revealed

The FOX Big Noon Kickoff show has revealed its set location at Indiana for Saturday. The show will film at Miller Plaza at the south end zone at 9 a.m. ET, they announced on Twitter on Friday. The show will officially start at 10 a.m., but festivities will begin at...
Warming up in Indiana to start the week!

INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
Indiana volleyball lets 2-1 lead slip away, loses 3-2 to Iowa

Indiana volleyball left Iowa City as a .500 team in disappointing fashion as it claimed two sets in Saturday’s match against Iowa but was unable to win a third set to complete the night. Without offensive help from senior middle blocker Kayley Rammelsberg and junior outside hitter Morgan Geddes,...
Middle Way House begins their ‘Wrapped in Love’ public art display

This October, trees in downtown Bloomington are wrapped in sweaters for Domestic Violence Awareness month. This project is put on by Middle Way House, a non-profit crisis intervention service provider serving the Bloomington community. MWH has operated in Bloomington since the 1970s and continues to show their support to survivors of domestic violence through this annual tradition.
INSTANT RECAP: Indiana outlasted by No. 4 Michigan during Homecoming, 31-10

Indiana football was unable to keep up with No. 4 Michigan on homecoming weekend, losing, 31-10 Michigan’s offense got started early; within the first three minutes, Wolverines junior running back Blake Corum got into the endzone for a touchdown. Indiana managed to answer after a ten-play drive ended in the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan kicked a 44-yardfield goal to take a 10-7 lead. The single touchdown was Indiana’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season.
Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
Indiana football fires offensive line coach Darren Hiller after six seasons

Indiana football announced it has fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller, according to a press release Sunday. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in the press release Sunday. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”
Indiana defense plays well despite the loss of defensive leader Cam Jones

Entering its homecoming matchup with No. 4 Michigan, the Indiana defense faced a tough task of stopping junior running back Blake Corum and the rest of the Wolverine rushing attack. The big story before the game even started was the losses of senior linebacker Cam Jones and senior defensive back Jaylin Williams to injury.
It may be time to brace yourselves Indiana football fans

Homecoming is always a time to be celebrated, and there are many ways to do that. Enjoying Indiana football play No. 4 Michigan may not be one of those ways. I’m not saying don’t go to the game; people should. Rather, I wouldn’t get my hopes up on the outcome of this game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

