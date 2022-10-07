ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

communityadvocate.com

A look at Grafton’s Fall Town Meeting warrant

GRAFTON – Changes to on-street parking street parking, marijuana regulations and a chance to obtain more open space, will be part of the 18-article fall Grafton Town Meeting Warrant. Town Meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. One of the articles...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

David W. Adams, 74, former Marlborough Fire Chief

– Former Fire Chief, David W. Adams, 74, of Marlborough, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late William and Alice (Ripley) Adams and the husband of Nancy A. (Ercolani) Adams to whom he had been married to for the last 56 years. A graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1966. David entered into Fire Service with the City of Marlborough on August 20, 1979 and working through the ranks and retiring as Fire Chief February 19, 2010. He was affectionately known as “Chief” to all of his friends.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Assabet programs seeking votes for Saint-Gobain contest

MARLBOROUGH – Not one but two technical programs at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School have made it to the final rounds of competition in a new grant program offered by Saint-Gobain North America. Assabet’s biotechnology program is one of four Massachusetts schools competing at the silver level, while...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

A time for the scarecrows at Assabet Park

NORTHBOROUGH – There are some new friends hanging out at Assabet Park – some spooky, some heroic. And then there’s Bob Ross. On Oct. 8, the Recreation Department hosted the 14th annual Build-a-Scarecrow Day. The department provided the straw, twine and the scarecrow mounting; participants provided the imagination.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Client safety, comfort, and healing are priorities at Elements Massage of Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – With a unique variety of massage options provided by its therapists, Elements Massage of Shrewsbury caters to clients with a range of needs. “We offer prenatal massage therapy, sports injury recovery treatment, cupping, deep tissue and cupping therapy, Swedish massage, and most recently added an upgrade to enhance the session with CBD oils,” said Andrew Dudka, who co-owns Elements Massage with his wife Jill.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury

– Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away at UMASS – Memorial Medical Center – University Campus on Saturday, October 8, 2022, after a 20 year battle with non Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Brian grew up in North Grafton, MA and graduated from Grafton High School in...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Then & Now: A look back at the Svea Gille

SHREWSBURY – Of the many social and ethnic clubs that once lined the shores of Lake Quinsigamond, probably the most elaborate quarters were those of the Svea Gille. This club had its quarters on what is now South Quinsigamond Avenue, just opposite Oak Street. Here we have an elaborate...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Lions hosting Peace Poster, Youth Speech contests

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Lions Club is once again hosting its annual Peace Poster Contest for middle school-aged students, and its Youth Speech Contest for high school students. Westborough has produced state-level winners in both contests in recent years. The Peace Poster contest is designed for students between the...
WESTBOROUGH, MA

