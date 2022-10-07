– Former Fire Chief, David W. Adams, 74, of Marlborough, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late William and Alice (Ripley) Adams and the husband of Nancy A. (Ercolani) Adams to whom he had been married to for the last 56 years. A graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1966. David entered into Fire Service with the City of Marlborough on August 20, 1979 and working through the ranks and retiring as Fire Chief February 19, 2010. He was affectionately known as “Chief” to all of his friends.

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO