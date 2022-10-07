Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel Maven
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
A look at Grafton’s Fall Town Meeting warrant
GRAFTON – Changes to on-street parking street parking, marijuana regulations and a chance to obtain more open space, will be part of the 18-article fall Grafton Town Meeting Warrant. Town Meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. One of the articles...
communityadvocate.com
David W. Adams, 74, former Marlborough Fire Chief
– Former Fire Chief, David W. Adams, 74, of Marlborough, died Monday, October 3, 2022 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late William and Alice (Ripley) Adams and the husband of Nancy A. (Ercolani) Adams to whom he had been married to for the last 56 years. A graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1966. David entered into Fire Service with the City of Marlborough on August 20, 1979 and working through the ranks and retiring as Fire Chief February 19, 2010. He was affectionately known as “Chief” to all of his friends.
communityadvocate.com
Assabet programs seeking votes for Saint-Gobain contest
MARLBOROUGH – Not one but two technical programs at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School have made it to the final rounds of competition in a new grant program offered by Saint-Gobain North America. Assabet’s biotechnology program is one of four Massachusetts schools competing at the silver level, while...
communityadvocate.com
A time for the scarecrows at Assabet Park
NORTHBOROUGH – There are some new friends hanging out at Assabet Park – some spooky, some heroic. And then there’s Bob Ross. On Oct. 8, the Recreation Department hosted the 14th annual Build-a-Scarecrow Day. The department provided the straw, twine and the scarecrow mounting; participants provided the imagination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Client safety, comfort, and healing are priorities at Elements Massage of Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – With a unique variety of massage options provided by its therapists, Elements Massage of Shrewsbury caters to clients with a range of needs. “We offer prenatal massage therapy, sports injury recovery treatment, cupping, deep tissue and cupping therapy, Swedish massage, and most recently added an upgrade to enhance the session with CBD oils,” said Andrew Dudka, who co-owns Elements Massage with his wife Jill.
communityadvocate.com
Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury
– Brian S. Williams, 65, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away at UMASS – Memorial Medical Center – University Campus on Saturday, October 8, 2022, after a 20 year battle with non Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Brian grew up in North Grafton, MA and graduated from Grafton High School in...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Then & Now: A look back at the Svea Gille
SHREWSBURY – Of the many social and ethnic clubs that once lined the shores of Lake Quinsigamond, probably the most elaborate quarters were those of the Svea Gille. This club had its quarters on what is now South Quinsigamond Avenue, just opposite Oak Street. Here we have an elaborate...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Lions hosting Peace Poster, Youth Speech contests
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Lions Club is once again hosting its annual Peace Poster Contest for middle school-aged students, and its Youth Speech Contest for high school students. Westborough has produced state-level winners in both contests in recent years. The Peace Poster contest is designed for students between the...
Comments / 0