Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Education
Lake Charles American Press

Cal-Cam Fair: 100 years of making tomorrow's memories today

Think back. What’s your all-time favorite Cal Cam Fair experience? No matter what comes to mind – that first bite of funnel cake or that first kiss at the top of the ferris wheel, plan now to make new memories Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16 at the West Cal Arena and Event Center in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Trick or treat yourself for Halloween with a haunted trail

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and there are still many ways to trick or treat yourself during the spooky month of October. Whether picking out the perfect costume, carving pumpkins, or going to Lake Area Halloween events, Southwest Louisiana has multiple activities for the community.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
John Shea
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Top 12 Airbnb Listings In Lake Charles, LA

Updated in 2022 here are a few more super nice stays in the Lake Charles area. You really can't go wrong with Airbnbs. There are so many choices that no matter what a person's budget is, whether or not they are traveling with kids, pets, or both you can always find a place to stay. It's also good to know where nice Airbnb stays are in your community, especially around the holidays.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Allen Parish recognizes its Teachers of the Year

Allen Parish’s top educators were recognized Monday by the School Board. “Teaching is the profession that affects students for the rest of their lives,” Superintendent Kent Reed said in honoring the recipients. “No one can influence the lift of a student like a teacher.”. Teachers of the...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Junior League Announces Dates for Mistletoe and Moss

Judge me all you want, I love Christmas and I love Mistletoe and Moss. The event is sort of like a boost to get you into the holiday spirit and features a plethora of vendors from food, to gadgets, clothing, jewelry, and any other thing you didn't know you needed until you saw it! The perfect place to get a lot of Christmas shopping done all in one place. Plus, you are supporting the Junior League of Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl Updates Candy Stops

The Lake Charles Downtown Business Association has brought back the Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl. After a pandemic and two hurricanes, amongst other things, it is back and appears that it will be better than ever. The candy crawl will feature local businesses both downtown and from around Lake Charles set up along the streets of Broad and Ryan to hand out candy to ghosts and goblins in a safe, family-friendly environment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family

We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022

This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 9, 2022. Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana. Jordan Casey Fontenot, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer. William Bradford Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Third offense...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

