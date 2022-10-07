Signs are mounting that the U.S. may face a winter COVID-19 surge, which could strain the U.S. healthcare system, especially if coupled with a potentially severe flu season. At present, COVID-19 cases are still on a downward trend. The nation's seven-day case average was 40,631 as of Oct. 9, marking a 25 percent decrease in the last 14 days, according to data tracked by The New York Times. The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions will remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next four weeks, while deaths are expected to fall, according to the CDC's ensemble forecasts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO