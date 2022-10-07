Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Missouri researchers help nursing home staff transition to texting
Columbia-based University of Missouri researchers are using a $1 million federal grant to help nursing home staffers use texting for patient care instead of fax machines and voicemail, The Center Square reported Oct. 6. Researchers are examining how texting can reduce delays in patient care and reduce costs and transfers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio nursing home system closes 1 location
Defiance (Ohio) Healthcare and Rehabilitation is relocating all 48 residents and closing its doors, The Crescent-News reported Oct. 7. Defiance is owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, the report said. Certus purchased the Defiance facility in December 2021. Some residents are choosing to...
In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The national average home value is $356,336 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 2.7% over the next year. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In...
beckershospitalreview.com
Signs of winter COVID-19 surge grow
Signs are mounting that the U.S. may face a winter COVID-19 surge, which could strain the U.S. healthcare system, especially if coupled with a potentially severe flu season. At present, COVID-19 cases are still on a downward trend. The nation's seven-day case average was 40,631 as of Oct. 9, marking a 25 percent decrease in the last 14 days, according to data tracked by The New York Times. The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions will remain stable or have an uncertain trend over the next four weeks, while deaths are expected to fall, according to the CDC's ensemble forecasts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 hospitals that earned Magnet status in September
Three hospitals received Magnet designation for the first time in September, while another 13 were redesignated, according to the American Nurses Credentialing Center. AANC's Magnet Recognition Program, first developed in 1990, recognizes hospitals for their excellence in nursing services. Three hospitals that received Magnet designation in September:. NYU Langone Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness
HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."
beckershospitalreview.com
Staffing, supply chain shortages cost Washington hospitals $1.75B
Washington hospitals suffered "unsustainable" losses in the first six months of 2022. If circumstances do not change, more than 50 percent of the state's acute hospitals might file for bankruptcy by 2023's end, according to Eric Lewis, CFO of the state's hospital association. Between a $1.2 billion operating loss and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Fletcher Group partners with SMART Recovery to improve addiction treatment
The London, Ky.-based Fletcher Group expanded its partnership with Mentor, Ohio-based SMART Recovery due to a $300,000 grant from the Indianapolis-based Elevance Health Foundation. Through the partnership with SMART Recovery, the Fletcher Group helps connect recovery houses with the Successful Life Skills program. The program features a structured curriculum that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Overloaded nurses to management: 'You cannot fix it with a pizza day'
Nurse leaders are speaking out against unsafe patient ratios, according to an Oct. 7 article from nursing.com. As staffing shortages continue to plague the healthcare system, nurses are struggling under increased patient loads. California is the only state with maximum nurse-patient ratios, so many hospitals adjust for themselves, according to the article. However, overloading nurses can worsen care outcomes. A University of Pennsylvania study found that the odds of 30-day mortality increase by 16 percent for every patient added to a nurse's caseload, the article said.
beckershospitalreview.com
70% of US physicians believe gun laws too lax: Medscape
Sixty-nine percent of physicians believe U.S. gun laws are not strict enough, according to a Medscape survey of more than 2,300 practicing physicians published Oct. 7. Between Jan. 22 and March 2, 2,341 physicians across 29 specialties completed Medscape's online survey that included questions on "10 controversial social issues." Sixty-two percent of respondents were men and 33 percent were women.
LAW・
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent lawsuits involving pharmacists, pharmacies
From Medicare fraud schemes to distributing dangerous opioids, Becker's has reported on four lawsuits involving pharmacists and pharmacies since Sept. 13. 1. North Carolina pharmacy owner pleads guilty to billing fraud. A North Carolina pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud Medicare, North Carolina Medicaid and private insurers, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
$4.1M awarded to recruit, train public health workers
The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $4.1 million to the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, according to an Oct. 7 report from the Arizona Republic. Funding will go to the Western Region Public Health Training Center to provide free training and continuing...
beckershospitalreview.com
With Hurricane Ian, Southeast supply chain 4 to 8 weeks away from recovery
After Hurricane Ian slammed into hospitals and medical supply facilities in the Southeast, it may take one to two months for logistics networks to fully recover from the storm's wrath, Bloomberg reported Oct. 6. Some Florida health systems reopened Sept. 30, but one hospital's roof was torn off from the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health to hire 300 international nurses
Winston Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to hire 300 international nurses to help offset the nursing shortage, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC affiliate WCNC. Candidates are sourced through Novant Health's international nurse fellowship program. The health system is competing for skilled nurses in a hot job market, with hospital systems across the country vying for the same employees. The international nurse fellowship has resulted in the hiring of more than 100 international nurses to date, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nationwide Children's Denise Zabawski on the challenges — and advantages — of being a CIO at a children's hospital
Being the CIO of a children's hospital has challenges that an IT executive at a regular health system might not encounter. For one, health IT software is often developed with adult patients in mind, with kids as an afterthought, according to Denise Zabawski, CIO of Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. But that ends up giving leaders like her input on the design of pediatric programs.
One third of inflation-ravaged U.S. households are skipping meals or cutting portion sizes, and two thirds are strapped for cash, a survey says ahead of midterms elections, with Louisiana and Oklahoma the worst hit
One third of households are skipping meals or reducing the size of portions and nearly two thirds would struggle to raise $400 quickly, according to a study on months of runaway inflation hurting everyday Americans. Consumer data firm Dunnhumby says shoppers increasingly feel the pain of rising grocery store prices,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Indiana hospitals face significant financial challenges, survey says
Indiana hospitals continue to face significant challenges, according to the most recent data collected by the Indiana Hospital Association. The association's survey of Indiana hospitals highlights an unprecedented workforce crisis, the rising costs of drugs, labor, and equipment, in addition to lingering supply shortages, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Denver opens $46.5M facility for homeless people seeking medical care
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless has opened a $46.5 million facility for homeless individuals in Denver which includes respite medical care, housing and other necessities, The Denver Gazette reported Oct. 6. The new facility is nine stories and includes 98 affordable residences. Medical and behavioral health services take up...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser Permanente donates $300K to medical respite program
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has donated $300,000 to Share, a medical respite program that offers short-term housing and medical care for homeless patients, The Columbian reported Oct. 7. Portland, Ore.-based Kaiser Permanente of the Northwest provided $250,000, which will allow Share to become a medical respite Medicaid provider, establish a...
Comments / 0