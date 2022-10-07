Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
Is a Bull Market Coming for Stocks? Experts Say to Watch for These 5 Signs
The last few months have been extremely challenging for investors. The S&P 500 just notched its worst September in 20 years, and the brutal month saw all three major indexes firmly in a bear market. A perfect storm of factors — think inflation, rising interest rates, the threat of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Is This High-Yielding Dividend Stock a Buy?
Darden Restaurants offers income investors a near 4% dividend yield.
Motley Fool
2 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market
The bear market is shredding stocks, but not all companies are equally affected. Veru will soon report Entadfi sales and is also awaiting approval of sabizabulin. AbbVie keeps expanding potential markets for its immunology drug portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Shares of Franchise Group yield 9% and the company has increased its payout by 250% since 2020. Alico yields nearly 7% and gives investors a considerable margin of safety. Texas Instruments is a blue-chip dividend stock with 18 consecutive years of dividend increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Zacks.com
Kimbell Royalty (KRP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Why Is the Market So Down on Big Bank Stocks?
JPM - Free Report) and Citigroup (. C - Free Report) kick-start the Q3 reporting cycle for the group on Friday, October 14th. The chart below shows the year-to-date performance of JPMorgan (blue line; down -31.7%) and Citigroup (green line; -28.7%), relative to the S&P 500 index (red line; -22.1%), the Zacks Finance sector (orange line; -20.3%) and the Zacks Tech sector (purple line; -33.2%).
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock
RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Zacks.com
UTL or MGEE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
UTL - Free Report) and MGE (. MGEE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Is SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
QUS - Free Report) debuted on 04/15/2015, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Zacks.com
3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MMM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Recent Dividend Hikes as Rates Rise
The Federal Reserve, in its effort to fight inflation, increased the interest rate by 75 basis points yet again in its last meeting in September. The inflation data commonly, represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, rose 0.1% for the month of August after remaining unchanged from July, mostly because of the increasing prices of goods and services, including rents, food and healthcare.
Zacks.com
DEI vs. REXR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
DEI - Free Report) and Rexford Industrial (. REXR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Zacks.com
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know
NFE - Free Report) closed at $46.94, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Comments / 0