Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Vanessa Hudgens’ Spiritual Witchcraft Journey in Salem Is Now a Reality Movie With Bunim-Murray Productions (EXCLUSIVE)
Vanessa Hudgens is going on a spiritual, supernatural journey — and wants to take viewers with her. Hudgens teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to produce an unscripted film, “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” Variety has learned exclusively. The project documents Hudgens’ journey in Salem, Mass., along with her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. “Dead Hot” is in post-production, and the project is currently being shopped to outlets. Banijay Rights, the international distribution division of Banijay (which owns Bunim-Murray), is handling distribution. Hudgens and Magree recently...
‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor
EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
Lena Dunham on Cutting Her Own ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cameo and Celebrating Film at Amazon’s “Medieval Rave” Event
In honor of its newest release Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video transformed the top of The Grove parking lot in Los Angeles into a medieval-themed festival on Friday night, where writer-director Lena Dunham also made an appearance to take in the sights. “This is my dream — I don’t go out very much but if I were going to, it would be to a medieval rave, and now it’s happening,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience — dubbed “Birdyfest” — which saw staff in character as medieval townspeople and booths for psychics, tarot card reading, hair braiding,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Barney' documentary exposes dark side of beloved children's series
"Barney & Friends," it seems, was not always a happy family behind the scenes.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
How to Watch ‘Werewolf By Night': Is the Marvel Movie in Theaters or Streaming?
Can’t wait to watch Marvel’s monster movie “Werewolf by Night”? The black-and-white horror special stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a mysterious monster-hunting superhero. Oscar- and Emmy-winning composer Michael Giacchino makes his full-length directorial debut with the film, for which he also wrote the music....
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!
The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’ Review: Deeply Felt Documentary Celebrates ’70s Black Cinema
The title of Elvis Mitchell’s documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?” is a rallying cry heard in Ossie Davis’ “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” and it reflects the exuberant tone of this very wide-ranging, essayistic tribute to the Black-centered movies of the 1970s. Mitchell...
Ars Technica
We’ll take it: Prime Video unveils brief sneak peek at Wheel of Time S2 at NYCC
New York Comic Con is happening this weekend, and the folks at Prime Video took the opportunity to unveil the briefest of sneak peek teasers for the second season of its epic fantasy series Wheel of Time, based on the novels by Robert Jordan. The new season isn't slated to premiere until sometime next year, but the streaming platform is confident enough in the series that it's already been renewed for a third.
Adult Animated Comedy Koala Man Adds Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving & Others to A-List Voice Cast
The star-studded voice cast of Koala Man just got bigger. Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright will lend their voices to the adult animated comedy, while Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) and Mirando Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Lord of the Rings) are set to appear in a guest star capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Let the Right One In Premiere Review - "Anything for Blood"
Let The Right One In premieres on Showtime on Oct. 9, with new episodes weekly. John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel Let the Right One In has already been made into two excellent horror movies: a 2008 Swedish film he wrote the screenplay for and a 2010 version from Matt Reeves that moved the story to Reagan-era New Mexico. Now it’s getting the series treatment, and while the premiere of Showtime’s Let the Right One In promises a solid vampire thriller, it’s one that has much less in common with the source material than the previous adaptations.
XYZ Plans Free Release For Horror Pic ‘The Mean One’ With ‘Terrifier 2’ Star David Howard Thornton
EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has picked up director Steven LaMorte’s violent slasher parody, The Mean One, and plans to release the film for free online in the U.S. on December 15th.In horror The Mean One, David Howard Thornton (who plays Art The Clown in Terrifier 2) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the festive small town of Frazier Park, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure. Above is a first-look image from the...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
Polygon
Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
When Does ‘Hellraiser’ Premiere on Hulu? How To Watch The 2022 Reboot
Greater delights await those who have been anxiously awaiting the newest iteration of Hellraiser on Hulu. The horror series, which last left off in 2018’s Hellraiser: Judgment, isn’t exactly a reboot, isn’t exactly a sequel. And if you’re tortured by what to call this? Why, that’s just what Pinhead would want.
‘Kindred’: FX Sets Hulu Premiere Date For Series Based On Octavia E. Butler’s Novel – New York Comic Con
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The announcement was made today at New York Comic Con during a Kindred panel presentation featuring showrunner and executive producer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and cast members Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving. Adapted from the novel Kindred by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, the FX series centers on “Dana James” (Mallori Johnson), a young...
Amsterdam Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
The Amsterdam cast boasts one of the most exciting A-list ensembles in years.
Comments / 0