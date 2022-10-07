Let The Right One In premieres on Showtime on Oct. 9, with new episodes weekly. John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel Let the Right One In has already been made into two excellent horror movies: a 2008 Swedish film he wrote the screenplay for and a 2010 version from Matt Reeves that moved the story to Reagan-era New Mexico. Now it’s getting the series treatment, and while the premiere of Showtime’s Let the Right One In promises a solid vampire thriller, it’s one that has much less in common with the source material than the previous adaptations.

