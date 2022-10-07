Read full article on original website
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
PD: Motorcyclist dead after Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Middletown
Around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police said they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street. When police arrived they found the motorcyclist dead.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — A 54-year-old man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Shelby County Saturday morning. Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash that happened on State Route 66 north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township around 9:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Police: 1 person 'fatally wounded' in Hamilton
One person was 'fatally wounded' Saturday evening in Hamilton on Fairgrove Avenue after what began as a car accident turned into a felonious assault and ultimately a fatality.
Police: 1 found dead after car crash turns into felonious assault outside gas station in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crash turned into an assault outside a gas station in Hamilton. It happened around 7:02 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers...
Both drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Both drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bellefontaine late Thursday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police reports Scott Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was northbound on Sloan Boulevard when he got distracted by something in his pick-up truck and traveled across the center line, and struck Kimberly Sunderland, 65, of Bellefontaine, who was traveling south on Sloan Boulevard.
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
Gunshot would victim shows up at hospital; Crews investigating in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews are investigating in Dayton after a man showed up at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound Monday. Just after 1 a.m., crews were alerted of a man with a gunshot wound at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County dispatch. The man said he had...
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
CareFlight transports two after ATV crash
ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash. The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris...
Police asking for public’s help after multiple car windows shot out
ST. MARYS — An area police department is asking the public for help after receiving reports of multiple car windows shot out in Auglaize County. St. Marys Police Department said they received multiple calls on Oct. 8 of people reporting someone driving by and shooting their car windows out.
Crews respond to apartment fire in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — Crews were called to battle a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Beavercreek Sunday. Beavercreek Police and Fire dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a fire at the Emerald Lakes Apartments in the 2600 block of Sapphire Point. The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
Police shoot, kill 1 in Fairfield Township, BCI investigating
Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to a scene in Fairfield Township Saturday evening to investigate a police offer that shot a murder suspect.
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
Road work taking place in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Traffic will be impacted in Greene County the next couple of weeks due to construction. Road crews will be resurfacing parts of Tarbox Cemetery, Hite Road, National, Feedwire and Winchester Roads, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office. The work will take place Monday through...
‘I just couldn’t believe it;’ Wife of fatal hit and run crash victim speaks out
DAYTON — It has been more than two months since a man died in a hit and run accident in Northwest Dayton. The family of Malik Mize continues to hold out hope that police arrest whoever hit him. Mize lost his life when he hit was hit by a...
