Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for PepsiCo, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Canadian National Railway
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Sanofi (SNY) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
SNY - Free Report) closed at $38.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Delta Air (DAL) in Q3 Earnings?
DAL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 13, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 33.7%. Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and EPS...
Zacks.com
Reasons to Retain ANSYS (ANSS) Stock in Your Portfolio
ANSYS (. ANSS - Free Report) is benefiting from higher demand for its simulation products across verticals like high tech, semiconductor and aerospace & defense. The company’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to rise 5.3% and 10.3%, year over year respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 5.2% and 10.9% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Zacks.com
RPC (RES) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know
RPC (. RES - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.12, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today,...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
FOXBusiness
Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs
Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Beat the Market Over the Next 5 Years
PubMatic is ideally positioned to grow revenue as its customers reduce their integrations with smaller competitors. Block hopes to accelerate the international expansion of its Cash App ecosystem, which comes with compelling profit margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Zacks.com
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know
ATI - Free Report) closed at $27.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Sysco (SYY) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know
SYY - Free Report) closed at $72.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know
NFE - Free Report) closed at $46.94, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock
RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Zacks.com
CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs
Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter.
Zacks.com
AngioDynamics (ANGO) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates
ANGO - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss per share of 6 cents for first-quarter fiscal 2023 compared with the year-ago loss of 2 cents per share. The loss per share was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. Our projection of...
Zacks.com
Abiomed (ABMD) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
tipranks.com
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
Zacks.com
McCormick (MKC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
MKC - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings declined year over year while net sales increased. Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 guidance. The company’s sales performance reflects the strength of its broad global portfolio and...
Zacks.com
Synchronoss (SNCR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
SNCR - Free Report) closed at $1.24, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company...
Zacks.com
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know
VRTX - Free Report) closed at $295.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
